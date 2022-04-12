The Paterno Legacy: New ESPN E60 Debuts April 18th

The Paterno Legacy: New ESPN E60 premieres on April 18th. Ten years after the Penn State sex abuse scandal.
What's Happening:
- The one-hour, The Paterno Legacy will premiere on Monday, April 18th, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
- It will also be available to stream on demand on ESPN+ and the ESPN App.
- There will be interviews with former Penn State coaches, officials, and players.
- This film is about Penn State football icon Joe Paterno, who was a beloved role model that many admired.
- Ten years after the Penn State sex abuse scandal, the new episode of ESPN E60 looks at The Paterno Legacy.
- Paterno was the winningest coach in major college football history and a two-time national champion.
- He was known as "Joe Pa," and was honored for the lives he shaped off the field as much as on.
- There were allegations of sexual abuse of minors by former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky in the fall of 2011.
- This was bad news not only for Paterno, but also for the university and football program as a whole.The reputation he had tried to build was destroyed.
- This film will include interviews with many who were involved or affected by the events of 10 years ago.
- Sandusky speaks with E60’s John Barr from prison, where he is serving a sentence of 30 to 60 years after being convicted in 2012 on 45 counts of child sexual abuse.
Others Interviewed:
- Jay Paterno son of Joe Paterno.
- Graham Spanier former Penn State University president.
- Gary Schultz former Senior Vice-President Finance and Business, Penn State University.
- Matt McGloin Penn State player under Joe Paterno, 2009-2011.
- Mike Wallace Penn State player under Joe Paterno, 2009-2011.
- Matt Millen NFL Broadcaster, executive, player; Penn State player under Paterno, 1976-79.
- Aaron Fisher “Victim 1” in the Jerry Sandusky sex-abuse case.
- Tom Kline attorney representing “Victim 5” in Sandusky sex-abuse case.
- Mark Dyreson Co-Director, Penn State Center for the Study of Sports in Society.
- Bob Costas sports anchor and journalist.
- Howard Bryant author and sports journalist.