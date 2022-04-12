The Paterno Legacy: New ESPN E60 Debuts April 18th

The Paterno Legacy: New ESPN E60 premieres on April 18th. Ten years after the Penn State sex abuse scandal.

What's Happening:

The one-hour, The Paterno Legacy will premiere on Monday, April 18th, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

It will also be available to stream on demand on ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

There will be interviews with former Penn State coaches, officials, and players.

This film is about Penn State football icon Joe Paterno, who was a beloved role model that many admired.

Ten years after the Penn State sex abuse scandal, the new episode of ESPN E60 looks at The Paterno Legacy.

Paterno was the winningest coach in major college football history and a two-time national champion.

He was known as "Joe Pa," and was honored for the lives he shaped off the field as much as on.

There were allegations of sexual abuse of minors by former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky in the fall of 2011.

This was bad news not only for Paterno, but also for the university and football program as a whole.The reputation he had tried to build was destroyed.

This film will include interviews with many who were involved or affected by the events of 10 years ago.

Sandusky speaks with E60’s John Barr from prison, where he is serving a sentence of 30 to 60 years after being convicted in 2012 on 45 counts of child sexual abuse.

Others Interviewed: