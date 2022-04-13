‘Club Penguin Rewritten’ Shut Down by Disney

‘Club Penguin Rewritten’ has recently been shut down by Disney according to Tech Raptor.
What's Happening:
- Many saw this coming, but ‘Club Penguin Rewritten’ has been shut down by Thorn, a Club Penguin rewritten admin.
- The Discord has been completely cleared, so no one can comment or do anything but view the announcement.
- The announcement said: "CPRewritten is shutting down effective immediately due to a full request by Disney. We have voluntarily given control over the website to the police for them to continue their copyright investigation."
- There was another quote that confirms that it is not a joke, which the Club Penguin community has always been known for.
- CPRewritten admin known as "Stu" said he "can not speak further on it, but yes, it is real – no weird conspiracies."
- They are most likely under a contract that means they are not allowed to discuss what happened to the public.
- The PIPCU (Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit) from the City of London Police had said the website had been taken over by them.
- There is no word if that is how this was brought to Disney's attention.
- The game has enduring popularity, and this isn't the first Club Penguin server to be shut down.
- There was one in 2020, and the server was known as Club Penguin Online. That one had been running for years.