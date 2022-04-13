The El Capitan Theatre Hosting “Sleeping Beauty” Q&A with Animators Floyd Norman and Andreas Deja

This weekend at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Disney fans can enjoy Walt Disney’s adaptation of the classic fairy tale, Sleeping Beauty, on the big screen. In addition to being able to see the film itself, there will be a special Q&A with Disney animators Floyd Norman and Andreas Deja prior to one of the screenings.

From Friday April 15th through Sunday, April 17th, Sleeping Beauty will be playing on the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre.

Guests attending the 7:00pm performance this Friday will be able to see the original Sleeping Beauty prop storybook from the beginning of the film, courtesy of the Walt Disney Archives.

Prior to the film, there will also be a Q&A with animators Floyd Norman and Andreas Deja, moderated by Ted Thomas.

Tickets are $15 for all ages, and all seats are reserved.

Daily showtimes are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm.

Showtimes and dates are subject to change.

Tickets are now on sale at www.ElCapitanTickets.com https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page

