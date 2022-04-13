Ms. Marvel Joins Forces with Wolverine, Venom, Moon Knight and More This Summer

Starting in July, Ms. Marvel will discover a new Marvel Universe-spanning mystery and she’ll need to have some unexpected team-ups in order to defeat it!

Kicking off with Ms. Marvel & Wolverine #1

where Houser will be joined by artist Zé Carlos, these three issues will deliver an overarching epic that will see Ms. Marvel shine in battle next to Marvel’s most iconic and toughest heroes. The adventures will also be a perfect jumping on point for newcomers to the saga of Ms. Marvel as it lays the groundwork for her exciting next era! When a mysterious threat lands in New York City, Ms. Marvel takes matters into her own embiggened hands! But with Krakoan security/tech compromised, you can bet Wolverine and the X-Men won’t be far behind! The best there is at what he does teams up with one of the Marvel Universe’s most lauded heroes in an action-packed adventure for the ages!

Check out three of the covers now and be there for the super hero spectacle of the summer when Ms. Marvel & Wolverine #1 arrives on July 13th.

