National Geographic has introduced a new Nat Geo Premium with Disney+ option, bundling the iconic magazine with digital content and the popular streaming service.

What's Happening:

Nat Geo subscribers can now select a plan that includes Disney+.

Currently, there are three different “Nat Geo Premium with Disney+” subscription plan tiers to choose from:

Monthly:

$10.99 per month

Active monthly subscribers receive: Exclusive content and access to natgeo.com, Nat Geo app, and full online archive Nat Geo Kids magazine designed for kids ages 6-9 (10 issues/year) Access to Disney+ where you can stream endless entertainment including documentaries and shows from National Geographic only on Disney+, and much more Plus receive our Annual Special Edition: Year in Pictures



Annual:

$109 for one year

Two Years:

$190 ($95 a year for 2 years)

You can find out more by clicking here.