National Geographic has introduced a new Nat Geo Premium with Disney+ option, bundling the iconic magazine with digital content and the popular streaming service.
What's Happening:
- Nat Geo subscribers can now select a plan that includes Disney+.
- Currently, there are three different “Nat Geo Premium with Disney+” subscription plan tiers to choose from:
Monthly:
- $10.99 per month
- Active monthly subscribers receive:
- Exclusive content and access to natgeo.com, Nat Geo app, and full online archive
- Nat Geo Kids magazine designed for kids ages 6-9 (10 issues/year)
- Access to Disney+ where you can stream endless entertainment including documentaries and shows from National Geographic only on Disney+, and much more
- Plus receive our Annual Special Edition: Year in Pictures
Annual:
- $109 for one year
- Active annual subscribers receive:
- Exclusive content and access to natgeo.com, Nat Geo app, and full online archive
- Nat Geo Kids magazine designed for kids ages 6-9 (10 issues/year)
- Access to Disney+ where you can stream endless entertainment including documentaries and shows from National Geographic only on Disney+, and much more
- Plus receive our Annual Special Edition: Year in Pictures
Two Years:
- $190 ($95 a year for 2 years)
- Active 2-year subscribers receive:
- Exclusive content and access to natgeo.com, Nat Geo app, and full online archive
- Nat Geo Kids magazine designed for kids ages 6-9 (10 issues/year)
- Access to Disney+ where you can stream endless entertainment including documentaries and shows from National Geographic only on Disney+, and much more
- Plus receive our Annual Special Edition: Year in Pictures
You can find out more by clicking here.