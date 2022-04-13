Nat Geo Premium with Disney+ Subscription Option Debuts

National Geographic has introduced a new Nat Geo Premium with Disney+ option, bundling the iconic magazine with digital content and the popular streaming service.

What's Happening:

  • Nat Geo subscribers can now select a plan that includes Disney+.
  • Currently, there are three different “Nat Geo Premium with Disney+” subscription plan tiers to choose from:

Monthly:

  • $10.99 per month
  • Active monthly subscribers receive:
    • Exclusive content and access to natgeo.com, Nat Geo app, and full online archive
    • Nat Geo Kids magazine designed for kids ages 6-9 (10 issues/year)
    • Access to Disney+ where you can stream endless entertainment including documentaries and shows from National Geographic only on Disney+, and much more
    • Plus receive our Annual Special Edition: Year in Pictures

Annual:

  • $109 for one year
  Active annual subscribers receive:
    • Exclusive content and access to natgeo.com, Nat Geo app, and full online archive
    • Nat Geo Kids magazine designed for kids ages 6-9 (10 issues/year)
    • Access to Disney+ where you can stream endless entertainment including documentaries and shows from National Geographic only on Disney+, and much more
    • Plus receive our Annual Special Edition: Year in Pictures

Two Years:

  • $190 ($95 a year for 2 years)
  Active 2-year subscribers receive:
    • Exclusive content and access to natgeo.com, Nat Geo app, and full online archive
    • Nat Geo Kids magazine designed for kids ages 6-9 (10 issues/year)
    • Access to Disney+ where you can stream endless entertainment including documentaries and shows from National Geographic only on Disney+, and much more
    • Plus receive our Annual Special Edition: Year in Pictures

