New X-Men Limited Series Coming This Summer

Are you ready for a new X-Men limited series by Leah Williams and Carlos Gómez this summer?
What's Happening:
- In a new limited series titled "X-TERMINATORS," writer Leah Williams (X-Factor, Trial of Magneto) and artist Carlos Gómez (Amazing Spider-Man Beyond) will take Dazzler, Jubilee, Boom-Boom, and Wolverine on a crazy adventure through the mysteriousness of Marvel’s underworld.
- It will be coming this July.
- It will start as an exciting night out that gets even crazier when Ubilee, Boom-Boom, and Dazzler are kidnapped and put into death traps by a new army of enemies that no one knows about.
- They have the power to blow things up, so what are they going to do?
- It is expected to be a "neon-fueled, down and dirty type of adventure" unlike anything seen in X-Men before.
- If you are hoping to see fireworks, time bombs, light blasts, and all the fights out there, it's everything you’ll want.
- "I’m excited about how gleefully transgressive this book is–it’s sexy, stupid, and chaotic," Williams said. "One of my favorite moments in the making-of this book was Jordan[D. White] asking, ‘What do you think… Parental Advisory for this book? Or just T+?… I am leaning PA.’"
- "I'm eager to be working on X-TERMINATORS with Leah!" Gómez added. "She's an incredible writer and always delivers fun and engaging stories and this title is no exception! Did I mention it’s action-packed? Also, X-Men has been one of my favorite series and it’s always cool to be back in the X-Family!"