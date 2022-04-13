U.S. Military Members Can Enjoy Special Ticket Offers to Disneyland Resort

There are special deals, specifically for U.S. military members, to thank both active and retired military personnel and their families. The specific deal is for Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

What's Happening:

U.S. military members will be able to enjoy specially-priced theme park tickets in 2022.

Both three-day and four-day park hopper promotional theme park tickets are available for those who qualify. Some options include Disney Genie+.

You must purchase it between now and December 12th, 2022.

Tickets must be used through December 16th, 2022.

April 9th through April 17th, 2022 are blocked out.

You will still be required to have a park pass reservation to enter Disneyland Park and Disneyland California Adventure.

Ticket Options:

Three -Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $225

Three-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $285

Four-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $260

Four-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $340