Black Cat Puts Away Her Claws in New Variant Cover for “Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1”

Marvel Comics will be celebrating Pride Month this year with another giant-sized one-shot showcasing some of comics’ most iconic LGBTQ+ heroes in an incredible range of stories by LGBTQI+ superstars and emerging talent! Today, fans can get their first look at a brand-new variant cover for 2022’s “Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1” drawn by Eisner-winning artist Jen Bartel.
- The top-selling cover artist’s latest piece shows Black Cat putting away the claws and bringing out the charm as she’s caught between two lovers—Peter Parker and Thieves Guild Leader, Odessa Drake.
- Felicia’s romantic history and rivalry with Odessa Drake was explored by writer Jed MacKay in his back-to-back acclaimed runs on “Black Cat”.
- Now, MacKay will continue his defining work on “Black Cat” alongside artist Pere Pérez in “Iron Cat.”
- Also launching during Pride Month, the all-new limited series will see Black Cat teaming up with Iron Man to discover who is wielding the Iron Cat armor and what their plans for Felicia are.
- Find out the identity of “Iron Cat” in this exciting new chapter for one of Marvel’s leading heroines! Wait, do you think it’s Odessa in that armor?
- Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more announcements and covers reveals for “Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1.”
More on Marvel’s Voices: Pride:
- “Marvel’s Voices: Pride” will once again feature an impressive lineup of LGBTQI+ writers and artists from across the publishing industry including both creative superstars and emerging new talents.
- “Marvel’s Voices: Pride” will give creators and fans alike an opportunity to explore and celebrate the wide range of identities and experiences of the LGBTQI+ community with uplifting and exciting adventures all set in the main Marvel Universe!
- Marvel Comics is proud to highlight its commitment to LGBTQI+ representation with stories that spotlight existing stars and introduce brand-new characters to the Marvel mythology. Ranging from poignant to action-packed, here are some of the tales that fans can look forward to, each one capturing the joy and promise of Pride Month.
- In last year’s “Marvel’s Voices: Pride”, Steve Orlando and Luciano Vecchio introduced the dreamy mutant hero SOMNUS, who now stars in the ongoing X-Men series “Marauders!” New York Times-bestselling, multi-award-winning author Charlie Jane Anders continues this tradition with the debut of another new hero to the Marvel Universe – and it won’t be the last you see of them.
- Iron Man scribe and lauded TV showrunner Christopher Cantwell takes on Moondragon’s complex legacy for a heart-bending story across space and time.
- Shuster and Eisner-winning writer Andrew Wheeler makes his Marvel debut with the Marvel Universe’s real god of love – Hercules! Drawn by Patsy Walker artist Brittney Williams.
- Nebula, World Fantasy, and Locus-award winner Alyssa Wong reunites the Young Avengers fan-favorite artist Stephen Byrne in a story guaranteed to please fans new and old.
- Comedy writer Grace Freud (Rick and Morty, the Eric Andre Show) brings her talents to Marvel with a story about the power of responsibility featuring the Marvel Universe’s favorite gay ginger, D-Man! She’s joined by Eisner-nominated artist Scott B. Henderson in his first work for Marvel.
- Television writer and podcaster Ira Madison III explores the legacy of Pride in his Marvel debut.
- Champions scribe Danny Lore revisits the legacy of two characters long left in the closet in a tale of love and redemption!