The Disney Bundle Added To American Express Platinum Card Digital Entertainment Credit

American Express Platinum Card users can now subscribe to Disney-owned streaming services, Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu (or, The Disney Bundle) and receive one of the perks of using the credit card, the Digital Entertainment Credit.
What’s Happening:
- Disney-owned streaming services (read: Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu) have been added to the American Express Platinum Card Digital Entertainment Credit.
- This means that when new subscribers to any of the services use their American Express card to pay for their subscription, they can get up to $20 in statement credits each month, adding up to an annual savings of up to $240.00.
- This now adds the Disney streaming services to their already existing services offered, including Audible, Peacock, SiriusXM, and the New York Times.
- To receive the statement credit, American Express Platinum Card users must purchase the subscription through a participating partner's website. If you purchase a subscription through a mobile app, the purchase will not be eligible for the statement credit.
- It is also important to note that purchases of prepaid subscriptions are not included as part of this benefit. Remember that deal you could get during the launch of Disney+ where you can prepay for those first three years? Yeah, that won’t qualify for this.
- Eligible purchases made by both the Basic and any Additional Card Members are covered. However, statement credits for eligible purchases can't exceed $20 on the Card Account per month, for a total of $240 per calendar year.
- According to the official American Express website, if you already have a subscription and are billed through a third party (like Apple) you can still receive the credit but you will need to subscribe directly with a participating partner at the then current subscription price.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now