The Disney Bundle Added To American Express Platinum Card Digital Entertainment Credit

American Express Platinum Card users can now subscribe to Disney-owned streaming services, Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu (or, The Disney Bundle) and receive one of the perks of using the credit card, the Digital Entertainment Credit.

What’s Happening:

Disney-owned streaming services (read: Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu) have been added to the American Express Platinum Card Digital Entertainment Credit.

This means that when new subscribers to any of the services use their American Express card to pay for their subscription, they can get up to $20 in statement credits each month, adding up to an annual savings of up to $240.00.

This now adds the Disney streaming services to their already existing services offered, including Audible, Peacock, SiriusXM, and the New York Times.

To receive the statement credit, American Express Platinum Card users must purchase the subscription through a participating partner's website. If you purchase a subscription through a mobile app, the purchase will not be eligible for the statement credit.

It is also important to note that purchases of prepaid subscriptions are not included as part of this benefit. Remember that deal you could get during the launch of Disney+ where you can prepay for those first three years? Yeah, that won’t qualify for this.

Eligible purchases made by both the Basic and any Additional Card Members are covered. However, statement credits for eligible purchases can't exceed $20 on the Card Account per month, for a total of $240 per calendar year.

According to the official American Express website, if you already have a subscription and are billed through a third party (like Apple) you can still receive the credit but you will need to subscribe directly with a participating partner at the then current subscription price.