ESPN Named Founding Partner and Title Sponsor of Black Sports Business Symposium

ESPN today announced it is a founding partner and title sponsor of Black Sports Business Symposium, which is designed to create new and broader opportunities for diverse professionals in the sports industry.

What’s Happening:

Through the inaugural Black Sports Business Symposium in June and ongoing on-air, marketing, social media, creative collaborations throughout the year, both organizations will pioneer efforts to increase Black representation in all facets of the business.

At the Symposium, ESPN will look to hire professionals at all stages of their careers across multiple functions, including marketing, content creation, and business affairs.

The invitation-only Black Sports Business Symposium, which will take place from June 16th-18th in Atlanta, will serve as a hub for Black talent acquisition, engagement, and development for sports organizations.

ESPN will participate in the event. ESPN will plan and program several events, including: The Symposium’s opening town hall Fifty50 event that aligns with ESPN’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX Innovation lab that will give attendees a glimpse into the future of sports Studio production walk-through of current shows and content Wellness initiatives designed to facilitate mind, body, spirit balance even in a corporate atmosphere Talent acquisition and mentoring Closing event awards gala

The Black Sports Business Symposium was founded by HBCU Battle of the Brains Founder and Executive Director Gregory Gibson Jr., NFL Network Senior Correspondent Steve Wyche, and Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff.

