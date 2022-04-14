Health and Safety Guidelines Updated for Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars Celebration will be here before you know it on May 26-29, 2022. There are safety guidelines and rules put into place due to COVID-19, but there has been a change in some of the rules.

What's Happening:

Originally, every guest was required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. You would have been required to show your proof of vaccination before entering the convention.

On the Star Wars Celebration Twitter, they just announced that they will be relaxing the rules a little bit, but not fully.

You still have the option to show your proof of COVID-19 vaccine card to enter but there is now an option for those who are not fully vaccinated.

You are now allowed to show a negative test instead.

They share that you will not have to do both.

Every guest, whether they are fully vaccinated or not, will be required to wear an approved face covering at all times while attending the show.

The Tweets reads: “As we continue to review health & safety protocols, taking into account federal, state, local and venue recommendations, Star Wars Celebration Anaheim will now require proof of full vaccination OR negative test for attendees in order to enter the show. Every attendee will still be required to wear an approved face covering at all times while attending the show.”

https://twitter.com/SW_Celebration/status/1514613395378429959/photo/2