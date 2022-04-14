Levi Miller Reportedly Joins Cast of Sony’s “Kraven the Hunter”

Sony continues to expand its Marvel-adjacent universe. Levi Miller has reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming Kraven the Hunter film, according to Deadline.
- Miller is set to join the cast of the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film in a yet unknown role.
- Sony has not yet commented o Miller’s casting.
- Miller is best known for his starring role in 2015’s Pan, but he has also appeared in Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time and the sports drama Streamline.
More on Kraven:
- He joins a cast that includes Avengers alum Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role as well as Christopher Abbott, Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe, Alessandro Nivola and Fred Hechinger.
- J.C. Chandor is directing the pic, with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing. Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk penned the screenplay.
- Kraven is among Marvel’s most iconic and notorious antiheroes. He has encountered Venom, Black Panther and many others as well as being one of Spider-Man’s best-known and most-formidable enemies.
- Kraven the Hunter will be released theatrically January 13th, 2023.