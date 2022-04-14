Levi Miller Reportedly Joins Cast of Sony’s “Kraven the Hunter”

Sony continues to expand its Marvel-adjacent universe. Levi Miller has reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming Kraven the Hunter film, according to Deadline.

Miller is set to join the cast of the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film in a yet unknown role.

Sony has not yet commented o Miller’s casting.

Miller is best known for his starring role in 2015’s Pan, but he has also appeared in Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time and the sports drama Streamline.

