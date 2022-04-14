Salt & Straw Opening Wednesday, April 20th at Disney Springs

According to the Orlando Business Journal, Salt & Straw will be opening its doors at Disney Springs on Wednesday, April 20th.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Springs location was originally planned to open last June before they pulled out of their new and existing Walt Disney World locations

Salt & Straw is known for unique flavor creations such as pear & blue cheese, honey lavender and olive oil ice creams. The company also promotes collaborations with local “makers, farmers, and chefs who inspire us to tell stories through our ever-changing menu of new flavors.”

More Walt Disney World News: