Salt & Straw Opening Wednesday, April 20th at Disney Springs

According to the Orlando Business Journal, Salt & Straw will be opening its doors at Disney Springs on Wednesday, April 20th.
What’s Happening:
- After originally planning to open last month, the Portland, Oregon based ice cream shop will now officially open next Wednesday at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs.
- The first 100 Salt & Straw customers will get a free scoop on opening day, according to ClickOrlando.com’s Landon McReynolds.
- This will be Central Florida’s first Salt & Straw location, with two additional locations in Miami.
- There is also a Salt & Straw located in Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort.
- The Disney Springs location was originally planned to open last June, in the location originally earmarked for Ample Hills Creamery, before they pulled out of their new and existing Walt Disney World locations following the coronavirus pandemic.
- Salt & Straw is known for unique flavor creations such as pear & blue cheese, honey lavender and olive oil ice creams. The company also promotes collaborations with local “makers, farmers, and chefs who inspire us to tell stories through our ever-changing menu of new flavors.”
More Walt Disney World News:
- Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom has been closed for a lengthy refurbishment since the beginning of 2022. The attraction will reopen this Saturday, April 16th, and will be included with the Disney Genie+ service.
- As we get closer to the opening of EPCOT’s newest attraction, Walt Disney Imagineering’s Zach Riddley has taken to social media once again, this time sharing the outfits that Cast Members will be wearing when Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens next month.
- Shortly after the news that Cultural Representatives are on their way back to EPCOT broke, now Disney has revealed that students are now able to apply to participate in another of the Disney International Programs, the Cultural Exchange Program.
