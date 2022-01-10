Salt & Straw Plans to Open This March in Disney Springs

According to ClickOrlando, Salt & Straw hopes to open their new Walt Disney World location at Disney Springs this March.

What’s Happening:

Salt & Straw, originally from Portland, Oregon, is now looking at a March 2022 opening for its first Central Florida location at Disney Springs.

The Disney Springs location was originally planned to open last June before they pulled out of their new and existing Walt Disney World locations

The location on the West Side of Disney Springs will be the company’s second location in Florida, following one in Miami. There is also a Salt & Straw located in Downtown Disney

Salt & Straw is known for unique flavor creations such as pear & blue cheese, honey lavender and olive oil ice creams. The company also promotes collaborations with local “makers, farmers, and chefs who inspire us to tell stories through our ever-changing menu of new flavors.”

What They’re Saying:

Alison Hiatt, Chief Market Officer for Salt & Straw, said in an email: “We are THRILLED to say we plan to open in March — exact timeline still pending construction — but that is our current plan.”

