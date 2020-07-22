New Ample Hills Creamery Will Not Open at Disney Springs

Fans of Ample Hills Creamery will have to find a new way to enjoy their delicious flavors as the two locations at Walt Disney World will not be opening or reopening.

What’s Happening:

After Ample Hills Creamery filed for bankruptcy this past spring, some fans wondered if that would affect the company’s new location planned for Disney Springs

The media company noted that Disney’s website said the Ample Hills location at Disney’s BoardWalk was listed as “Temporarily Unavailable” and the Disney Springs status still read “Coming Soon.” This prompted them to reach out to Ample Hills asking if both locations would be operating at Disney.

A spokesperson for the company stated that Ample Hills would not be returning to BoardWalk, nor would they be opening at Disney Springs.

Did You Know:

The Brooklyn-based company was recently acquired by Schmitt Industries

The creamery opened at Disney’s BoardWalk in 2016. In summer 2019, it was announced that guests would soon be able to enjoy the ice cream treats at Disney Springs

In November of 2018 two of their ice cream flavors were featured as part of Mickey’s 90th birthday celebration and guests visiting the Mickey: The True Original Exhibition

What They’re Saying: