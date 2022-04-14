Speakers and Agenda Announced for espnW Summit NYC on May 4

Speakers and panels have been announced for espnW Summit NYC.

What's Happening:

espnW Summit NYC Is happening in person and through live stream on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 7. p.m. ET.

It will be held at the 1 Hotel in Brooklyn.

You can register at nyc.espnwsummit.com

The one-day event will have a group of distinct leaders that work in sports, business and entertainment. It will be a day dedicated to discussions about women in sports.

This lineup will look ahead to ESPN’s Fifty/50 initiative, which is honoring the 50th anniversary of Title IX. There will be a conversation with NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman and more.

If you are not able to make it in person, it will be live streamed across espnWevents.com, the ESPN App, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Guest Lineup: