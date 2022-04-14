Speakers and Agenda Announced for espnW Summit NYC on May 4

Speakers and panels have been announced for espnW Summit NYC.

What's Happening:

  • espnW Summit NYC Is happening in person and through live stream on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 7. p.m. ET.
  • It will be held at the 1 Hotel in Brooklyn.
  • You can register at nyc.espnwsummit.com.
  • The one-day event will have a group of distinct leaders that work in sports, business and entertainment. It will be a day dedicated to discussions about women in sports.
  • This lineup will look ahead to ESPN’s Fifty/50 initiative, which is honoring the 50th anniversary of Title IX. There will be a conversation with NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman and more.
  • If you are not able to make it in person, it will be live streamed across espnWevents.com, the ESPN App, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Guest Lineup:

  • espnW Columnist and ESPN Radio host Sarah Spain will be returning as the event host.
  • espnW Writer and ESPN Commentator Julie Foudy
  • SportsCenter Anchor Elle Duncan
  • Women’s College Basketball and WNBA, Game and Studio Analyst and Sideline Reporter LaChina Robinson
  • Game and Studio Analyst Monica McNutt
  • Studio Anchor Christine Williamson
  • A performance from Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody of her anthem for the Fifty/50 Initiative
  • World-Class Athlete Conversation featuring New York Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu and Didi Richards; moderated by Sarah Spain.
  • Fifty/50 Spotlight: A spotlight on content for the Fifty/50 Initiative hosted by Elle Duncan with an introduction from executive producer Allison Glock, including:
  • A panel on “37 Words” featuring co-Director Nicole Newnham and Grant High School softball players Olivia Dunn, Elisabeth Kollrack, and Madyson Roach
  • A presentation on W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts Presented by Google featuring short film director Shayla Harris and film subjects Noor Alexandria Abukaram, and Yolanda Melendez
  • A live taping of the hit podcast “Laughter Permitted with Julie Foudy” with guest Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu
  • W Power Talks: 10-minute focused talks by industry leaders and personalities, hosted by Monica McNutt
  • Nicole Lavoi, Director, The Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport, School of Kinesiology, University of Minnesota
  • Jon Patricof, CEO and Co-Founder Athletes Unlimited
  • Eric LeGrand, Motivational Speaker & Founder, LeGrand Coffee House
  • The Women of ESPN panel featuring Monica McNutt, LaChina Robinson, Christine Williamson, and Elle Duncan
  • Women at the Helm keynote conversation with NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman; moderated by Julie Foudy