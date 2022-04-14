Speakers and Agenda Announced for espnW Summit NYC on May 4

Speakers and panels have been announced for espnW Summit NYC.
What's Happening:
- espnW Summit NYC Is happening in person and through live stream on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 7. p.m. ET.
- It will be held at the 1 Hotel in Brooklyn.
- You can register at nyc.espnwsummit.com.
- The one-day event will have a group of distinct leaders that work in sports, business and entertainment. It will be a day dedicated to discussions about women in sports.
- This lineup will look ahead to ESPN’s Fifty/50 initiative, which is honoring the 50th anniversary of Title IX. There will be a conversation with NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman and more.
- If you are not able to make it in person, it will be live streamed across espnWevents.com, the ESPN App, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
Guest Lineup:
- espnW Columnist and ESPN Radio host Sarah Spain will be returning as the event host.
- espnW Writer and ESPN Commentator Julie Foudy
- SportsCenter Anchor Elle Duncan
- Women’s College Basketball and WNBA, Game and Studio Analyst and Sideline Reporter LaChina Robinson
- Game and Studio Analyst Monica McNutt
- Studio Anchor Christine Williamson
- A performance from Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody of her anthem for the Fifty/50 Initiative
- World-Class Athlete Conversation featuring New York Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu and Didi Richards; moderated by Sarah Spain.
- Fifty/50 Spotlight: A spotlight on content for the Fifty/50 Initiative hosted by Elle Duncan with an introduction from executive producer Allison Glock, including:
- A panel on “37 Words” featuring co-Director Nicole Newnham and Grant High School softball players Olivia Dunn, Elisabeth Kollrack, and Madyson Roach
- A presentation on W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts Presented by Google featuring short film director Shayla Harris and film subjects Noor Alexandria Abukaram, and Yolanda Melendez
- A live taping of the hit podcast “Laughter Permitted with Julie Foudy” with guest Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu
- W Power Talks: 10-minute focused talks by industry leaders and personalities, hosted by Monica McNutt
- Nicole Lavoi, Director, The Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport, School of Kinesiology, University of Minnesota
- Jon Patricof, CEO and Co-Founder Athletes Unlimited
- Eric LeGrand, Motivational Speaker & Founder, LeGrand Coffee House
- The Women of ESPN panel featuring Monica McNutt, LaChina Robinson, Christine Williamson, and Elle Duncan
- Women at the Helm keynote conversation with NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman; moderated by Julie Foudy