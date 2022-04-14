Three More Celebrities Added to the Line Up at Star Wars Celebration

More celebrities are being announced for Star Wars Celebration according to starwars.com.

What's Happening:

Star Wars celebration is happening May 26th through May 29th at the Anaheim Convention Center.

There's already a great line-up, but three more celebrity guests have been announced.

You may recognize them from ‘ Star Wars: The Clone Wars ’ and ‘ The Mandalorian ’ and they will be on their way to Anaheim to see you at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022.

Sam Witwer is the voice of the dark-side warrior Maul in 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' and 'Star Wars Rebels'.

and . Matt Lanter is the voice of Anakin Skywalker in ‘The Clone Wars’ .

. Katy O’Brian played the Moff Gideon’s officer in several episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’.

Other Celebrities Previously Announced:

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni (executive producers of ‘The Mandalorian’ )

) Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze)

Carl Weathers (Greef Karga)

Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon)

Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca)

Anthony Daniels (C-3PO)

Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine)

Ashley Eckstein ( Ahsoka ‘The Clone Wars’)

