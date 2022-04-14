Three More Celebrities Added to the Line Up at Star Wars Celebration

More celebrities are being announced for Star Wars Celebration according to starwars.com.
What's Happening:
- Star Wars celebration is happening May 26th through May 29th at the Anaheim Convention Center.
- There's already a great line-up, but three more celebrity guests have been announced.
- You may recognize them from ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ and they will be on their way to Anaheim to see you at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022.
- Sam Witwer is the voice of the dark-side warrior Maul in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ and ‘Star Wars Rebels’.
- Matt Lanter is the voice of Anakin Skywalker in ‘The Clone Wars’.
- Katy O’Brian played the Moff Gideon’s officer in several episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’.
Other Celebrities Previously Announced:
- Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni (executive producers of ‘The Mandalorian’)
- Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze)
- Carl Weathers (Greef Karga)
- Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon)
- Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca)
- Anthony Daniels (C-3PO)
- Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine)
- Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano in ‘The Clone Wars’)
Updates:
- Today it was announced that there was also a change in the safety guidelines for attending Star Wars Celebration.
- Originally, all guests had to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend.
- It was changed to you can either show your proof of the COVID-19 vaccine or show a negative test instead.
- Face coverings are still going to be required at this event for all guests, regardless of vaccination status.