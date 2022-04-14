Three More Celebrities Added to the Line Up at Star Wars Celebration

More celebrities are being announced for Star Wars Celebration according to starwars.com.

What's Happening:

  • Star Wars celebration is happening May 26th through May 29th at the Anaheim Convention Center.
  • There's already a great line-up, but three more celebrity guests have been announced.
  • You may recognize them from ‘Star Wars: The Clone Warsand The Mandalorian and they will be on their way to Anaheim to see you at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022.
  • Sam Witwer is the voice of the dark-side warrior Maul in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ and ‘Star Wars Rebels’.
  • Matt Lanter is the voice of Anakin Skywalker in ‘The Clone Wars’.
  • Katy O’Brian played the Moff Gideon’s officer in several episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’.

Other Celebrities Previously Announced:

  • Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni (executive producers of ‘The Mandalorian’)
  • Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze)
  • Carl Weathers (Greef Karga)
  • Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon)
  • Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca)
  • Anthony Daniels (C-3PO)
  • Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine)
  • Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano in ‘The Clone Wars’)

Updates:

  • Today it was announced that there was also a change in the safety guidelines for attending Star Wars Celebration.
  • Originally, all guests had to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend.
  • It was changed to you can either show your proof of the COVID-19 vaccine or show a negative test instead.
  • Face coverings are still going to be required at this event for all guests, regardless of vaccination status.