“X Lives/Deaths of Wolverine” Now Available on Marvel Unlimited

Today, Marvel Unlimited revealed a special bonus release of “X Lives of Wolverine” and “X Deaths of Wolverine” is now available in the app! Fans can now read the 10-part event across Wolverine’s history and future yet to come.
- In the pair of interlocking series, writer Benjamin Percy and artists Joshua Cassara, Federico Vicentini, and Adam Kubert will journey across Wolverine’s history and future to deliver a transformative epic packed with revelations and exciting developments not just for Logan but for all of mutantkind.
- To prevent a tragedy, Wolverine must travel to various points in time to prevent the death of a key figure in mutant history—Professor Charles Xavier. But that is only the beginning… because for every life, there is a death! Fan-favorite eras, and the unwritten future, are explored anew in this time-shredding saga.
- And if readers want even more Wolverine, they can check out the 10-part “Life of Wolverine” Infinity Comic. In the series, fans can explore the history of Wolverine in chronological order.
- Marvel Unlimited is a one-stop destination for over 29,000 comics spanning the entire Marvel Universe. The app is available for iPhone, iPad, Android devices and on web.