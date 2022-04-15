Michael Kreisel Promoted to Vice President, Newsgathering at ABC News

In his new role, Kreisel will manage all daily news coverage both domestic and international.

He will oversee the New York, London and LA bureaus and will continue to report to Wendy Fisher, senior vice president, Newsgathering, who will continue oversight of the DC bureau.

Kreisel joined ABC News in February 1997, after leaving his Upper East Side bartending job to land his “dream role” as a desk assistant at ABC News.

Over the past four years as director of domestic news, Kreisel has coordinated newsgathering for many major U.S. stories including the COVID-19 pandemic, gun violence and one of his favorite topics, weather.

During his 25 years with ABC News, Kreisel has held other roles including deputy LA bureau chief; foreign assignment editor; and assignment editor.