Michael Kreisel Promoted to Vice President, Newsgathering at ABC News

ABC News president Kim Godwin sent a note to the news division today announcing that Michael Kreisel has been promoted to vice president, Newsgathering.
- In his new role, Kreisel will manage all daily news coverage both domestic and international.
- He will oversee the New York, London and LA bureaus and will continue to report to Wendy Fisher, senior vice president, Newsgathering, who will continue oversight of the DC bureau.
- Kreisel joined ABC News in February 1997, after leaving his Upper East Side bartending job to land his “dream role” as a desk assistant at ABC News.
- Over the past four years as director of domestic news, Kreisel has coordinated newsgathering for many major U.S. stories including the COVID-19 pandemic, gun violence and one of his favorite topics, weather.
- During his 25 years with ABC News, Kreisel has held other roles including deputy LA bureau chief; foreign assignment editor; and assignment editor.
- He has played a role in coverage of some of the biggest news stories of our time such as 9/11, the death of Princess Diana and the war in Iraq. In addition, he has covered three Olympics in Turin, Beijing and Vancouver.