“Moon Knight” Khonshu and Layla Funko Pop! Figures Available for Pre-Order

We’ve made it to episode three of Moon Knight, and this week we got to spend much more time with Layla and Khonshu. So it should be no surprise that these characters are the latest Funko Pop! collectibles to debut. Fans can pre-order both now on Entertainment Earth.

What’s Happening:

New Moon Knight Funko Pop! figures have just been released for pre-order featuring two characters from the Marvel series.

The third episode of the show took the story to Egypt where Marc (and Steven) were on the hunt for Ammit's tomb. But they weren't alone! Joining them on the wild excursion were Khonshu and Layla who happen to be this week's new Funko Pop!s.

With his bird skull-like head and menacing scepter, Khonshu is not someone you want to mess with. The Pop! perfectly depicts his essence and will serve as quite the display piece.

As for Layla, she’s dressed for action in a cool orange coat and heavy black boots. Oh! She's also seen here holding the scarab compass that’s full of secrets.

Both collectible characters sell for $11.99 each and are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Moon Knight Khonshu Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Moon Knight Layla Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

