Original “Star Wars” Trilogy Showing at the El Capitan Theatre April 28th-30th

Get ready to jump to lightspeed, as the original Star Wars trilogy will be showing at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood over the course of three days at the end of April.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars: A New Hope will be showing on Thursday, April 28th with showtimes at 10:00am, 1:20pm, 4:40pm and 8:00pm.

will be showing on Thursday, April 28th with showtimes at 10:00am, 1:20pm, 4:40pm and 8:00pm. Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back will be showing on Friday, April 29th with showtimes at 10:00am, 1:20pm, 4:40pm and 8:00pm.

will be showing on Friday, April 29th with showtimes at 10:00am, 1:20pm, 4:40pm and 8:00pm. Star Wars: Return of the Jedi will be showing on Saturday, April 30th with showtimes at 10:00am, 1:20pm, 4:40pm and 8:00pm.

will be showing on Saturday, April 30th with showtimes at 10:00am, 1:20pm, 4:40pm and 8:00pm. Tickets are $15 for all ages, and all seats are reserved.

The screenings are presented by Disney+ Star Wars galaxy.

galaxy. Tickets are now on sale at www.ElCapitanTickets.com https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page

About A New Hope:

Luke Skywalker joins forces with a Jedi Knight, a cocky pilot, a Wookiee and two droids to save the galaxy from the Empire's world-destroying battle station, while also attempting to rescue Princess Leia from the mysterious Darth Vader.

About The Empire Strikes Back:

Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia and Chewbacca face attack by the Imperial forces and its AT-AT walkers on the ice planet Hoth. While Han and Leia escape in the Millennium Falcon, Luke travels to Dagobah in search of Yoda. Only with the Jedi Master's help will Luke survive when the Dark Side of the Force beckons him into the ultimate duel with Darth Vader.

About Return of the Jedi:

Luke Skywalker battles Jabba the Hutt and Darth Vader to save his comrades in the Rebel