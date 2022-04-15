Six Flags Magic Mountain Adds Multiple Single Rider Queues

According to the Orange County Register, Six Flags Magic Mountain is adding Single Rider lines to multiple of their popular roller coasters and attractions.

What’s Happening:

Single Rider queues have been added to Tatsu and Apocalypse, which will bring Six Flags Magic Mountain’s total number of Single Rider lines to seven.

The Single Rider queue for Apocalypse, the park’s wooden coaster, is set to be added at some point in the next two weeks.

Single Rider lines for Viper, Revolution, The Riddler’s Revenge and Justice League: Battle for Metropolis have already returned to park following a pandemic-related pause.

The solo option is also set to return soon to Twisted Colossus, one of the more popular coasters in the park.