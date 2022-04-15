Six Flags Magic Mountain Adds Multiple Single Rider Queues

According to the Orange County Register, Six Flags Magic Mountain is adding Single Rider lines to multiple of their popular roller coasters and attractions.
What’s Happening:
- Single Rider queues have been added to Tatsu and Apocalypse, which will bring Six Flags Magic Mountain’s total number of Single Rider lines to seven.
- Our own Luke was at the park the other day and noticed the new Single Rider queue in effect at Tatsu, the park’s flying coaster.
- The Single Rider queue for Apocalypse, the park’s wooden coaster, is set to be added at some point in the next two weeks.
- Single Rider lines for Viper, Revolution, The Riddler’s Revenge and Justice League: Battle for Metropolis have already returned to park following a pandemic-related pause.
- The solo option is also set to return soon to Twisted Colossus, one of the more popular coasters in the park.
- For those of you unaware, Single Rider queues are used to fill in any empty seats not filled by the regular queue. This could be a massive time saver, but there’s never a guaranteed wait time.
- Additionally, riders aren’t guaranteed to ride with their party and typically end up sitting next to a stranger.
- The bump in Single Rider queues follows another time-saving, but also money-grabbing tool, the introduction of individual use Flash Passes.
- Magic Mountain isn’t the only Six Flags park introducing a similar initiative, as new Single Rider lines have also shown up at Six Flags Over Texas, Six Flags Great Adventure, Six Flags New England and Six Flags America.