Photos: What’s New at Six Flags Magic Mountain

A few days ago, I stopped by Six Flags Magic Mountain to see what’s new, and there's quite a bit going on. Let’s take a look!

New wait time boards have popped up around the park, although they did seem to be all over the place in terms of accuracy.

Tatsu, the park’s flying coaster, has reopened with a vibrant new color scheme in bright green and orange, very reminiscent of Nickelodeon colors.

The colors really pop, and honestly it's now one of my favorite looking coasters at Magic Mountain.

Also new to Tatsu is a Single Rider line, located through the attraction’s exit. I used this option and pretty much walked right on the ride, even though the regular queue was at a 2 hour wait! I’m not sure whether it’s new or not, but there is also a Single Rider option for The Riddler’s Revenge as well.

Now let’s check in on the construction of Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage, a Rocky Mountain Construction single rail coaster set to open this summer!

Construction has been moving at a rapid pace since our last update, with multiple sections of the single rail track now installed.

Crews were working on the project as I took these photos.

A piece of track staged and ready to be installed.

This is sure to be a really photogenic spot once the ride opens!

This coaster will be the tallest and longest single-rail coaster from Rocky Mountain Construction on the planet. Riders will fly through over 3,300 feet of track, at 13 stories and up to 58 miles-per-hour.

That’ll do it for this quick trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain. Thanks for following along!