Video – Take a Ride on the Now Reopened Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain has reopened at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and we got out to the park to take a ride on the beloved attraction today.
- Expedition Everest reopened today (April 16th) after a four-month refurbishment.
- On this popular attraction, guests have the opportunity to careen through icy Himalayan peaks on a speeding train while avoiding the clutches of the mythic Yeti.
- Take a ride into the Forbidden Mountain in the video below:
- And take a look at some photos of both the queue, which got some much needed touchups as well, and the attraction below:
More on Expedition Everest’s reopen:
- Prior to the attraction’s refurbishment, it was offered as an Individual Lightning Lane selection, allowing guests to pay to bypass the line.
- Through August 7th, Expedition Everest will not be available for purchase a la carte, and will instead be added to the regular Disney Genie+ service.. This is to help give guests more options during the busy spring and summer seasons.
- Three other attractions across the Walt Disney World Resort were also recently temporarily added to Disney Genie+. They are:
- Meanwhile, the following attractions will remain the only Individual Lightning Lane options during this period:
- More information about Lightning Lane can be found on the official Walt Disney World website.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning