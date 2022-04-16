Video – Take a Ride on the Now Reopened Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain has reopened at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and we got out to the park to take a ride on the beloved attraction today.

Expedition Everest reopened today (April 16th) after a four-month refurbishment.

On this popular attraction, guests have the opportunity to careen through icy Himalayan peaks on a speeding train while avoiding the clutches of the mythic Yeti.

Take a ride into the Forbidden Mountain in the video below:

And take a look at some photos of both the queue, which got some much needed touchups as well, and the attraction below:

More on Expedition Everest’s reopen: