Ginger Zee Takes Her Family on an Earth Day Eco-Road Trip with National Geographic Explorers in “Branching Out”

Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee and her family are off on an eco-road trip in celebration of Earth Day through a new digital series and upcoming special called Branching Out: A Nat Geo Earth Day Adventure, a production of ABC Owned Television Stations in collaboration with National Geographic.

In celebration of Earth Day, ABC Owned Television Stations and National Geographic have partnered on a web series and TV special called Branching Out .

. The series follows ABC News chief meteorologist and managing editor of the ABC News Climate Unit Ginger Zee and her family, including her husband Ben Aaron (host of Nat Geo’s Science of Stupid ) on an eco-road trip to connect with National Geographic Explorers to discover new ways to save the planet and explore nontraditional tourist destinations that embrace greener solutions for a healthier planet.

All three episodes of the web series were released today, along with a trailer.

The episodes will culminate in a half-hour special that airs across ABC Owned Television Stations beginning on Earth Day. Broadcast schedules can be found below.

The series captures the science and magic of a family learning how to make a difference together.

Branching Out: A Nat Geo Earth Day Adventure is executive produced by Michael Koenigs.

Branching Out: A Nat Geo Earth Day Adventure Broadcast Schedule:

WABC-TV New York, Saturday, April 23 (12:00 a.m. EDT)

KABC-TV Los Angeles, Saturday, April 23 (3:00 p.m. PDT)

WLS-TV Chicago, Sunday, April 24 (11:00 p.m. CDT)

WPVI-TV Philadelphia, Saturday, April 23 (12:00 a.m. EDT)

KGO-TV San Francisco, Friday, April 22 (3:00 p.m. PDT)

KTRK-TV Houston, Saturday, April 23 (5:00 p.m. CDT)

WTVD-TV Raleigh Durham, Saturday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. EDT)

KFSN-TV Fresno, Friday, April 22 (3:00 p.m. PDT)

Watch Branching Out Web Episodes:

Episode 1: Branching Out: Into the Forests

Episode 2: Branching Out: Little Farms, Big Movement

Episode 3: Branching Out: Into the Ocean