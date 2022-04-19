ABC’s “The Goldbergs” Renewed for Season 10 Without Jeff Garlin

According to TV Line, The Goldbergs has officially been renewed for Season 10 at ABC, and it will continue without Jeff Garlin.
What’s Happening:
- The series will return without longtime cast member Jeff Garlin (who played patriarch Murray Goldberg).
- Garlin left the series in December 2021 following a human resources investigation stemming from several complaints about the comedian’s on-set behavior.
- Garlin and Sony Pictures Television reached a mutual agreement that called for the actor’s departure.
- In subsequent episodes, pre-recorded dialogue and a body double was employed for Murray, with Garlin’s face superimposed in post-production.
- According to TV Line sources, Garlin’s departure is expected to be addressed when Murray is written out of the show early into Season 10.
- Star Wendi McLendon-Covey broke her silence on Garlin’s exit and the show’s handling of the situation in March. “This season threw us for a loop because a.) it’s hard to incorporate someone who doesn’t want to be there and wants to leave mid-scene,” McLendon-Covey wrote on Twitter, “and b.) we weren't about to re-write the 2nd half of the season. We’re doing our best.”
About The Goldbergs:
- ’80s-set The Goldbergs first premiered in 2013. Loosely based on the life of creator Adam F. Goldberg, the series currently stars McLendon-Covey (as Beverly), Sean Giambrone (as Adam), Troy Gentile (as Barry), Hayley Orrantia (as Erica) and Sam Lerner (as Erica’s husband Geoff).
- With the renewal for Season 10, it joins an exclusive club of live-action broadcast comedies that have reached double-digit runs. It is now the longest-running live-action network comedy series on the air.