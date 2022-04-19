Animated Evening ‘Drawn to Life’ Prix Fixe Dining Offer

How does dinner and a show at Disney Springs sound? There is a new ‘Drawn to Life’ and dining package offer.

What's Happening:

  • You will be able to have a delicious meal at Disney Springs either before or after you see the incredible performance of ‘Drawn to Life’, presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney.
  • ‘Drawn to Life’ is truly unlike anything you've ever seen before, and there will be so much happening around you that you won't know where to look.
  • You can choose from three participating locations which will offer a prix fixe menu created specifically for this dining offer.
  • You must still purchase a ticket to ‘Drawn to Life’ in addition to the dining package.

Restaurants Included:

  • The price per person for your dining options is priced at $45. Tax and gratuity are not included.
  • City Works Eatery & Pour House
  • Enzo’s Hideaway
  • House of Blues Restaurant & Bar
  • Jaleo by José Andrés
  • Maria & Enzo’s Ristorante
  • Paradiso 37, Taste of the Americas
  • Planet Hollywood
  • Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant
  • Splitsville Luxury Lanes
  • Terralina Crafted Italian
  • Or you can choose one of the following locations offering a prix fixe menu at $65 per person (tax and gratuity not included):
  • The Edison
  • Paddlefish
  • Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill

How to Purchase:

  • You must buy your ticket to ‘Drawn to Life’ first.
  • You can do so by calling (877) 924-7783. You must be 18 or older to call or have permission from a parent or guardian.
  • You can also purchase tickets on the website by clicking here. You will be directed to the Cirque du Soleil ticket website, where a different privacy policy and terms of use will apply.
  • After you have purchased your ticket to ‘Drawn to Life’, you can now book your dining reservation for Animated Evening by calling (407) 587-5981 between 10:00 AM EST and 10:00 PM EST daily.
  • All dining reservations must be scheduled 2.5 hours before or 2 hours after the guest’s ticketed showtime.
