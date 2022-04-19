Animated Evening ‘Drawn to Life’ Prix Fixe Dining Offer

How does dinner and a show at Disney Springs sound? There is a new ‘Drawn to Life’ and dining package offer.

What's Happening:

You will be able to have a delicious meal at Disney Springs either before or after you see the incredible performance of ‘Drawn to Life’ , presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney.

You can choose from three participating locations which will offer a prix fixe menu created specifically for this dining offer.

You must still purchase a ticket to ‘Drawn to Life’ in addition to the dining package.

Restaurants Included:

The price per person for your dining options is priced at $45. Tax and gratuity are not included.

City Works Eatery & Pour House

Enzo’s Hideaway

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

Jaleo by José Andrés

Maria & Enzo’s Ristorante

Paradiso 37, Taste of the Americas

Planet Hollywood

Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant

Splitsville Luxury Lanes

Terralina Crafted Italian

Or you can choose one of the following locations offering a prix fixe menu at $65 per person (tax and gratuity not included):

The Edison

Paddlefish

Wolfgang

How to Purchase:

You must buy your ticket to ‘Drawn to Life’ first.

first. You can do so by calling (877) 924-7783. You must be 18 or older to call or have permission from a parent or guardian.

You can also purchase tickets on the website by clicking here

After you have purchased your ticket to ‘Drawn to Life’ , you can now book your dining reservation for Animated Evening by calling (407) 587-5981 between 10:00 AM EST and 10:00 PM EST daily.

