Animated Evening ‘Drawn to Life’ Prix Fixe Dining Offer

How does dinner and a show at Disney Springs sound? There is a new ‘Drawn to Life’ and dining package offer.
What's Happening:
- You will be able to have a delicious meal at Disney Springs either before or after you see the incredible performance of ‘Drawn to Life’, presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney.
- ‘Drawn to Life’ is truly unlike anything you've ever seen before, and there will be so much happening around you that you won't know where to look.
- You can choose from three participating locations which will offer a prix fixe menu created specifically for this dining offer.
- You must still purchase a ticket to ‘Drawn to Life’ in addition to the dining package.
Restaurants Included:
- The price per person for your dining options is priced at $45. Tax and gratuity are not included.
- City Works Eatery & Pour House
- Enzo’s Hideaway
- House of Blues Restaurant & Bar
- Jaleo by José Andrés
- Maria & Enzo’s Ristorante
- Paradiso 37, Taste of the Americas
- Planet Hollywood
- Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant
- Splitsville Luxury Lanes
- Terralina Crafted Italian
- Or you can choose one of the following locations offering a prix fixe menu at $65 per person (tax and gratuity not included):
- The Edison
- Paddlefish
- Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill
How to Purchase:
- You must buy your ticket to ‘Drawn to Life’ first.
- You can do so by calling (877) 924-7783. You must be 18 or older to call or have permission from a parent or guardian.
- You can also purchase tickets on the website by clicking here. You will be directed to the Cirque du Soleil ticket website, where a different privacy policy and terms of use will apply.
- After you have purchased your ticket to ‘Drawn to Life’, you can now book your dining reservation for Animated Evening by calling (407) 587-5981 between 10:00 AM EST and 10:00 PM EST daily.
- All dining reservations must be scheduled 2.5 hours before or 2 hours after the guest’s ticketed showtime.
