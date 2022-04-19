Bardo S. Ramirez Named Vice President, Studio Strategy and Operations, Disney Branded Television

Accomplished producer Bardo S. Ramírez has rejoined Disney as vice president, Studio Strategy and Operations, Disney Branded Television, to lead strategic planning, production resource management, physical delivery and workplace culture initiatives for Disney Television Animation, a creative studio of visual storytellers.

What’s Happening:

Ramirez has extensive experience in all aspects of animation production, expertise in finance and artist collaboration, and a deep understanding of the creative process. His career includes project leadership roles in the development of creative content for theme park attractions, Broadway, media productions and retail experiences.

He was most recently co-executive producer, Universal Animation Studios (2017-21). His previous tenure at Disney spans 12 years (2004-16) in roles including executive producer of the Creative Studio at Walt Disney Imagineering, director of Production at Disneytoon Studios, and production manager/supervisor and production finance lead at Walt Disney Animation Studios.

He also produced over two dozen Broadway and off-Broadway plays and musicals, including Avenue Q for which he won the 2004 Tony Award for Best Musical.

He reports to David Cobb, senior vice president, Operations and Content Planning, Disney Branded Television.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in economics, Ramirez is based in Burbank, California.

What They’re Saying: