Disney Visa Card Members Can Save Up to 25% at Select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

If you are a Disney Visa Cardmember, there are special savings that you can take advantage of during the 50th Anniversary Celebration at Walt Disney World. This offer is valid for stays most nights August 28th through September 19th, 2022 if you book using your Disney Visa Card.

Save 30%

For stays most nights August 28th to September 19th, 2022 Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites



Save 25%

For stays most nights August 2th to September 19th, 2022 Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Disney’s Contemporary Resort Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Disney’s Old Key West Resort Disney’s Riviera Resort Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa Disney’s Yacht Club Resort



Save 20%

For stays most nights August 28th to September 19th, 2022 The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside



Save 15%

For stays most nights August 28th to September 19th, 2022 Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort



Save 10%

For stays most nights August 28th to September 19th, 2022 Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Disney’s Beach Club Resort Disney’s BoardWalk Villas Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Disney’s Pop Century Resort Disney’s Wilderness Lodge



Other Details:

The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room.

Length of stay requirements may apply.

Must use a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card to pay the deposit.

Disney Visa Cardmember must stay in the room.

Offer is non-transferable.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than two adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.

Advance reservations required.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms.

Valid admission and a park reservation are required to enjoy theme parks and special events, and are not included in this offer.