Disney Visa Card Members Can Save Up to 25% at Select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

If you are a Disney Visa Cardmember, there are special savings that you can take advantage of during the 50th Anniversary Celebration at Walt Disney World. This offer is valid for stays most nights August 28th through September 19th, 2022 if you book using your Disney Visa Card.
Save 30%
- For stays most nights August 28th to September 19th, 2022
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
Save 25%
- For stays most nights August 2th to September 19th, 2022
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
Save 20%
- For stays most nights August 28th to September 19th, 2022
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Save 15%
- For stays most nights August 28th to September 19th, 2022
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
Save 10%
- For stays most nights August 28th to September 19th, 2022
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Other Details:
- The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
- Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room.
- Length of stay requirements may apply.
- Must use a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card to pay the deposit.
- Disney Visa Cardmember must stay in the room.
- Offer is non-transferable.
- Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than two adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.
- Advance reservations required.
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
- Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms.
- Valid admission and a park reservation are required to enjoy theme parks and special events, and are not included in this offer.
