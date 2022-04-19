Gatorpalooza Returns to Gatorland on May 14th & 15th

Gatorland, the “Alligator Capital of the World,” will be hosting Gatorpalooza again this year, May 14th-15th.

What’s Happening:

Included with park admission will be live music, specialty food and craft vendors, artisans, family fun, games, appearances by the Gatorland Vlog Team and, of course, all the alligators, animals, and awesomeness that a day at Gatorland has to offer.

Gatorpalooza takes place May 14th and 15th, running from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM both days.

On Saturday May 14th, this wild event has our crazy competitors racing through a muddy swamp, swarming with giant alligators in a Triathlon-style event like no other!

In addition, Florida Residents get half-off daily admissions at just $16.50 plus tax per adult during the entire month of May including Gatorpalooza weekend. Children ages 3-12 pay $11.50 plus tax rather than $22.99, and Seniors 60+ pay $15.99 plus tax rather than $31.98. Children 2 and under are always free. All adults must provide proof of Florida residency when purchasing admission tickets at the gate.

What They’re Saying:

Mark McHugh, President and CEO of Gatorland said: “We are so excited to host our Gatorpalooza festival again, and roll out Gatorland’s unique style of fun and excitement during this special weekend event. No other attraction says “Florida” like Gatorland, and our very own 2nd Annual Florida Man Challenge takes it over the top!”

