Alma Har’el to Direct Adaptation of Science Fiction Novel “Mockingbird” for Searchlight Pictures

According to Deadline, Alma Har’el is set to direct her passion project, the feature adaptation of Walter Tevis’ science fiction novel Mockingbird, for Searchlight Pictures.

The novel, which was nominated for the prestigious Nebula Award, paints a perilous future of a declining human population, fueled by drugs and electronic bliss. A world without art, children, or books where humanity’s future hinges on a love triangle between an android, a man and a woman.

producer J. Miles Dale and producer Robert Schwartz are producing along with Har’el and her partner Christopher Leggett. Alejandro Laguette and Rafael Marmor are executive producing. Taylor Friedman and Cornelia Burleigh are overseeing for Searchlight Pictures, reporting to Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

The film is planning a theatrical release.

, written by and starring Shia LaBeouf, made her the first woman to win the DGA Award for First-Time Feature Film. Har’el is currently in production on Lady in the Lake for Apple TV+, a limited series that she created and will executive produce and direct all episodes of starring Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o.

