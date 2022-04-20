Learn More About America Chavez and the Scarlet Witch in New “Who Is…” Infinity Comics Series

On Wednesday, April 20, the all-new “Who Is…” series is launching on Marvel Unlimited. “Who Is…” takes a deeper dive into the origins of your favorite Marvel heroes, as told in one-shot specials throughout the year!

Perfect for new readers and those looking for entry points, the “Who Is…” lineup revisits the backstories of major characters from every corner of the Marvel Universe.

The first two issues, “Who Is… The Scarlet Witch #1” and “Who Is… America Chavez #1,” are now available on the app in the exclusive Infinity Comics format.

About “Who Is… The Scarlet Witch #1”:

Writer: Steve Orlando

Steve Orlando Artist: Rye Hickman

Rye Hickman Color Artist: Brittany Peer

Brittany Peer Editor: Sarah Brunstad

Sarah Brunstad A dynamic sorceress with reality-manipulating powers and hex magic, Wanda Maximoff has been a master of the mystical arts for both mutantkind and the Avengers. Grab her full origin here by creators Steve Orlando, Rye Hickman, and Brittany Peer!

About “Who Is… America Chavez #1”: