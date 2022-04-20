Learn More About America Chavez and the Scarlet Witch in New “Who Is…” Infinity Comics Series

On Wednesday, April 20, the all-new “Who Is…” series is launching on Marvel Unlimited. “Who Is…” takes a deeper dive into the origins of your favorite Marvel heroes, as told in one-shot specials throughout the year!
- Perfect for new readers and those looking for entry points, the “Who Is…” lineup revisits the backstories of major characters from every corner of the Marvel Universe.
- The first two issues, “Who Is… The Scarlet Witch #1” and “Who Is… America Chavez #1,” are now available on the app in the exclusive Infinity Comics format.
About “Who Is… The Scarlet Witch #1”:
- Writer: Steve Orlando
- Artist: Rye Hickman
- Color Artist: Brittany Peer
- Editor: Sarah Brunstad
- A dynamic sorceress with reality-manipulating powers and hex magic, Wanda Maximoff has been a master of the mystical arts for both mutantkind and the Avengers. Grab her full origin here by creators Steve Orlando, Rye Hickman, and Brittany Peer!
About “Who Is… America Chavez #1”:
- Writer: Alex Segura
- Artist: Carlos Gomez
- Colorist: Bryan Valenza
- Editor: Lauren Amaro
- America Chavez is a portal-punching Young Avenger and a hero of the Multiverse! Learn about her true beginnings in this definitive origin by creators Alex Segura, Carlos Gomez, and Bryan Valenza!