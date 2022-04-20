Matilda Lawler Joins Cast of Disney+ “The Santa Clause” Series

According to Deadline, Matilda Lawler (Station Eleven) has joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series based on the 1990s film, The Santa Clause.

Lawler is the latest actor to join the cast of The Santa Clause series, alongside stars Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell and Kal Penn.

Lawler will be a series regular and joins as Betty, Santa's acerbic, demanding Chief of Staff. She is always the smartest elf in the room, tasked with wrangling Santa while also making sure the reindeer fly on time. Just a bit humorless, Betty is a job-oriented Elf.

Additional cast members include Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Austin Kane, Rupali Redd and Devin Bright.

, from creator Jack Burditt, who serves as showrunner, Scott Calvin (Allen) is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole. Jason Winer and Jon Radler executive produce through Small Dog Picture, with Burditt, who serves as showrunner, and Allen also executive producing alongside Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina.

The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.