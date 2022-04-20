Mother’s Day Treats at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

With Mother's Day quickly approaching, there are some delicious treats at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Here are some of the options available, according to Disney Parks Blog.

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Park

Plaza Inn:

Mother’s Day Brunch: Drop “inn” to enjoy a meal with family right in the middle of Main Street, U.S.A. with classic American fare joined by Minnie Mouse and her friends. Starting April 20, you can reserve your spot.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

GCH Holiday Cart:

Enjoy various Mother’s Day-themed treats including chocolate covered strawberries, macarons, and cookie shots available with milk or liqueur.

Storytellers Cafe:

Mother’s Day Brunch and Dinner: Feast on delicious dishes with the whole family as you enjoy decadent flavors and characters in this brunch and dinner celebration. Make your reservation starting April 20.

Disneyland Hotel

Goofy’s Kitchen:

Mother’s Day Brunch and Dinner: Grab the whole gang to celebrate over tasty plates and even appearances from beloved Disney friends! You can reserve your dining experience beginning April 20.

Walt Disney World Resort

EPCOT

Coral Reef Restaurant: (available on May 8)

Mother’s Day Dessert: Strawberry-pistachio dome with strawberry-lemon gel and ruby chocolate powder (New)

Le Cellier Steakhouse: (available on May 8)

Mother’s Day Dessert: Strawberry mousseline, pistachio chiffon, strawberry jelly, caramelized chocolate crumble, and raspberry meringue (New)

Sunshine Seasons: (available on May 8)

Mother’s Day Cupcake: Red velvet cupcake with chocolate chip fudge filling and caramel buttercream

Disney’s All-Star Movies, Disney’s All-Star Music, and Disney’s All-Star Sports Resorts

World Premiere Food Court, Intermission Food Court, End Zone Food Court (available on Mobile Order from May 4 through 11)

Mother’s Day Dessert: Strawberry mousse with strawberry compote and lemon curd (New)

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort:

Landscape of Flavors: (available on Mobile Order from May 4 through 11)

Strawberry Bliss Cupcake: Yellow cupcake filled with strawberry boba topped with strawberry buttercream and white vanilla wafers with white chocolate and nonpareils (New)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Boma – Flavors of Africa: (available on May 8)

MOM-mosa: A refreshing combination of Sparkling South African Graham Beck Brut Rose, X-Fusion organic mango and passion fruit liqueur, and pomegranate juice (New)

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

BoardWalk Bakery: (available on Mobile Order from May 5 through 8)

Jumbo Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake, peanut butter filling, vanilla buttercream, white crispy pearls, and a white chocolate Mrs. Jumbo and Dumbo (New)

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Centertown Market and Spyglass Grill: (available on Mobile Order from May 4 through 11)

Strawberry Rose Cupcake: Rose-scented cupcake filled with strawberry rose mousse topped with strawberry buttercream and white chocolate décor (New)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Contempo Café: (available on Mobile Order on May 8)

Chocolate Strawberry Tart: Chocolate mousse tart topped with strawberry crémaux and strawberry balsamic compote (New)

Steakhouse 71: (available on May 8)

Mother’s Day Brunch: Spring into the seasons with a scrumptious brunch as you celebrate your family legacy over dishes like Walt’s Prime Rib Hash, Floridian Eggs Benedict, and Bacon & Eggs. (New)

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Gasparilla’s Island Grill: (available on Mobile Order from May 6 through 8)

Mother’s Day Mimosa Cake: Golden sponge cake topped with a chocolate Cinderella slipper filled with mimosa-flavored mousse (contains alcohol)

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Capt. Cook’s: (available on Mobile Order from May 6 through 8)

Mother’s Day Sweet Treats Box: Guava macarons, a coconut macaroon with white chocolate drizzle, and a pineapple cheesecake crème puff (New)

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Everything POP Shopping & Dining: (available on Mobile Order from May 4 through 11)

Strawberry Bliss Cupcake: Yellow cupcake filled with strawberry boba topped with strawberry buttercream and white vanilla wafers with white chocolate and nonpareils (New)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter and Riverside

Sassagoula Floatworks & Food Factory and Riverside Mill: (available on Mobile Order from May 4 through 11)

Mother’s Day Cupcake: Lemon-scented cupcake filled with fresh blueberry compote topped with vanilla buttercream and fondant flowers (New)

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Le Petit Cafe: (available May 8)

Mini Dessert Chocolate Box: Hand-crafted chocolate box with a ganache brownie, raspberry macaron, and lemon madeleines (New)

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Roaring Fork: (available on Mobile Order from May 6 through 9)

Mother’s Day Cupcake: Raspberry swirl cupcake filled with raspberry custard and crispy pearls topped with lemon buttercream and chocolate and fondant décor (New)

Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts

The Marketplace at Ale & Compass and Beach Club Marketplace: (available on Mobile Order from May 5 through 8)

Sweeter Than Roses: Raspberry mousse and chocolate cake with a ruby red raspberry center and chocolate and fondant décor

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie: (available from May 6 through 9)

“I Love You Mom” Dessert: Coconut cream, chocolate mousse, and Grand Marnier jam on a coconut chiffon (New)