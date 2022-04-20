Seminars Returning for This Year’s Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is slated to return Friday, November 11th and Saturday, November 12th, including the interactive food and beverage seminars, which return this year for the first time since 2019.

What’s Happening:

During the educational seminars, guests can expand their knowledge of wine, beer, spirits, or pasta-making through hands-on learning experiences led by the resort’s award-winning food and beverage team.

The 2022 seminar line-up Pasta Making Wine Blending It’s Better to Wine in Italian (Italian Wines) Base to Bubbles (Champagne) Beer, Please Craft Cocktails

The seminars will take place on Friday, November 11th and Saturday, November 12th prior to the outdoor festival. Beverage seminar tickets are $75 per person, excluding tax. Pasta Making tickets are $95 per person, excluding tax.

All seminars require separate tickets and space is limited. Specific dates and times of each seminar are available at www.foodandwineclassic.com

The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic offers guests unlimited tastings at creatively spaced, outdoor stations featuring culinary and beverage selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants amidst a festive backdrop of live entertainment on the hotel’s scenic causeway.

The event runs from 5:30-9 p.m. on both days.