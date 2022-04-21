CASETiFY to Launch Classic Star Wars Collection, Limited Edition Millennium Falcon Case on May 4th

CASETiFY is doing their part to bring the Star Wars galaxy home to fans with their upcoming collection of smartphone cases and accessories. In celebration of Star Wars Day (May the 4th), CASETiFY will launch a series of retro Star Wars designs inspired by the classic trilogy and fans can join the waitlist now.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

There are plenty of epic movie sagas, but only one changed pop-culture forever: Star Wars !

! In honor of the original trilogy, CASETiFY has collaborated with Lucasfilm to bring the iconic galaxy to its modern collection of tech and lifestyle accessories—and naturally, it’s launching on Star Wars Day!

Whether they support the Rebel Alliance or Galactic Empire fans can sign up now for priority access to shop the customizable collection that spans: iPhone Samsung Google Pixel AirPods and AirPods Pro Apple Watch iPads and Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem (wireless chargers, wallets and battery pack cases)

to shop the customizable collection that spans:

Fans can share their love for their favorite Star Wars movie with designs that features classic movie poster artwork for: Star Wars: A New Hope Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Additional designs incorporate artwork featuring the Death Star, and the binary sunset on Luke Skywalker’s home planet of Tatooine. These will be sold exclusively on the CASETiFY Co-Lab app for two weeks following the launch.

Finally, this collection includes two Millennium Falcon Case designs: one for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy and a second iPhone exclusive —12 & 13 standard, Pro and Pro Max— Limited Edition (1000 units) laser-engraved case.

This stunning metal case is developed and packaged with an aluminum alloy, symbolizing the Corellian freighter’s renowned strength to reach lightspeed and travel through hyperspace.

Designs are available in CASETiFY’s popular Impact, Ultra Impact, and Compostable Case styles.

Where to Buy:

Items in the collection retail from $25 – $149 and will be available worldwide on: Casetify.com/co-lab CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available now in the App Store) CASETiFY Studio locations

The Star Wars | CASETiFY collection will also make its debut at the annual Star Wars Celebration from May 26-29 in Anaheim, CA.

Check back soon for links to individual products.

What They’re Saying: