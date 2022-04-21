David H. Wright III Promoted to Senior Vice President, Casting and Talent Relations, Disney Television Animation

David H. Wright III has been promoted to senior vice president, Casting and Talent Relations, Disney Television Animation. A longstanding member of the Disney animation team, he will continue to oversee all voice casting and talent relations for animated series and movies produced by Disney Television Animation.

What’s Happening:

Wright reports to Meredith Roberts, senior vice president/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Branded Television.

The Casting and Talent Relations team reporting to Wright is comprised of Aaron Drown, Jennifer Trujillo-Andres, Julia Pleasants, Kristin Paiva, Tatiana Bull, Colleen O’Donnell and Jennifer Klocki.

Wright joined Disney in 1997 as a talent coordinator for Walt Disney Pictures and Television and since then, in roles of increasing responsibility, worked on hundreds of animated films beginning with Lion King II: Simba’s Pride and television series starting with Disney’s Pepper Ann .

and television series starting with Disney’s . His other series credits include Emmy Award-winning Gravity Falls and Phineas and Ferb , DuckTales Star Wars Rebel s and The Lion Guard

and , and Since being named vice president of Casting and Talent Relations in 2013, Wright led the team responsible for the casting of all Disney Television Animation’s series and movies, including Elena of Avalor Mickey Mouse shorts. The team is currently overseeing casting of more than 40 productions.

shorts. The team is currently overseeing casting of more than 40 productions. His film and video credits include the English-language version of Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away , which received the 2003 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, Return to Neverland and The Fox and the Hound 2 .

, which received the 2003 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, and . In addition to working closely with voice directors, Wright also provides animation casting and recording guidance for many of Disney’s global partners, creating original animation in the U.K. and Canada.

Wright began his casting and animation career in 1994 with Marvel Iron Man , Fantastic Four The Incredible Hulk .

, . In 1996, he joined Columbia Tri-Star Television and worked on the animated series Extreme Ghostbusters and Men in Black.

What They’re Saying: