Embrace the Chaos as Moon Knight Comes to Fortnite

Embrace the chaos, as Moon Knight is now the latest Marvel character to be added to Fortnite.

What’s Happening:

  • Enacting justice for those traveling at night, Moon Knight is available now in the Fortnite Item Shop.
  • This fist of Khonshu is willing to enact justice whether day or night on the Island, but for those a little more suave, you can switch to the Mr. Knight Style in the Locker.
  • Moon Knight is seldom seen without his cape, so included with his Outfit is the Moon Knight’s Cloak Back Bling. And for your close-quarters combat, the Crescent Darts Pickaxe is in the Shop as well.

