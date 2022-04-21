Embrace the Chaos as Moon Knight Comes to Fortnite

Embrace the chaos, as Moon Knight is now the latest Marvel character to be added to Fortnite.

What’s Happening:

Enacting justice for those traveling at night, Moon Knight is available now in the Fortnite Item Shop.

This fist of Khonshu is willing to enact justice whether day or night on the Island, but for those a little more suave, you can switch to the Mr. Knight Style in the Locker.

Moon Knight is seldom seen without his cape, so included with his Outfit is the Moon Knight’s Cloak Back Bling. And for your close-quarters combat, the Crescent Darts Pickaxe is in the Shop as well.

More Disney in Fortnite: