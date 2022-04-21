Embrace the Chaos as Moon Knight Comes to Fortnite

Embrace the chaos, as Moon Knight is now the latest Marvel character to be added to Fortnite.
What’s Happening:
- Enacting justice for those traveling at night, Moon Knight is available now in the Fortnite Item Shop.
- This fist of Khonshu is willing to enact justice whether day or night on the Island, but for those a little more suave, you can switch to the Mr. Knight Style in the Locker.
- Moon Knight is seldom seen without his cape, so included with his Outfit is the Moon Knight’s Cloak Back Bling. And for your close-quarters combat, the Crescent Darts Pickaxe is in the Shop as well.
More Disney in Fortnite:
- The Sorcerer Supreme and one of Marvel’s most notorious thieves came to the island as part of Fortnite’s Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance.
- Fennec Shand and Krrsantan from The Book of Boba Fett have joined the line-up, just in time for the season finale of the hit Disney+ series.
- Spider-Man’s most notorious enemy, the Green Goblin, has soared into Fortnite.
- Marvel’s expert archers also came to Fortnite this month as both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop appeared in the game.
- The most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy, Boba Fett joined the battle back in December.
- There was an idea. Marvel fans know this. To bring the master of espionage to the island. Now this is finally happening as Nick Fury came to Fortnite back in November.
- We are Venom! Eddie Brock and Venom made their way onto the island back in September.
- Marvel fans who play Fortnite now recently had the opportunity to grab Shang-Chi along with some items for a limited time.
- Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy recently showed up to help with the alien invasion happening this season.
- Dude from Free Guy made an appearance, along with limited time quests to unlock a Free Guy emote in-game.
- Loki showed up on the island as part of the Fortnite Crew monthly rewards in July, allowing gamers to play as the god of mischief.
- TRON received a Fortnite makeover with character skins and even the Light Cycle.