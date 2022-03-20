Marvel’s Doctor Strange, Prowler Coming to Fortnite

The Sorcerer Supreme and one of Marvel’s most notorious thieves will soon be coming to the island as part of Fortnite’s Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance.

This Season’s Battle Pass includes Sorcerer Supreme and Master of the Mystic Arts, Doctor Strange.

With the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass, players can unlock characters like Doctor Strange and the characters preceding him: Tsuki 2.0, unlocked immediately with the Battle Pass Gunnar The Imagined Kiara K.O. The Origin Erisa

Later on in the Season, you’ll be able to unlock world-class criminal Prowler in the Battle Pass!

You can learn more about the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass here

