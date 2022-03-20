Marvel’s Doctor Strange, Prowler Coming to Fortnite

The Sorcerer Supreme and one of Marvel’s most notorious thieves will soon be coming to the island as part of Fortnite’s Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance.
- This Season’s Battle Pass includes Sorcerer Supreme and Master of the Mystic Arts, Doctor Strange.
- With the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass, players can unlock characters like Doctor Strange and the characters preceding him:
- Tsuki 2.0, unlocked immediately with the Battle Pass
- Gunnar
- The Imagined
- Kiara K.O.
- The Origin
- Erisa
- Later on in the Season, you’ll be able to unlock world-class criminal Prowler in the Battle Pass!
- You can learn more about the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass here and check out the video below:
More Disney in Fortnite:
- Fennec Shand and Krrsantan from The Book of Boba Fett have joined the line-up, just in time for the season finale of the hit Disney+ series.
- Spider-Man’s most notorious enemy, the Green Goblin, has soared into Fortnite.
- Marvel’s expert archers also came to Fortnite this month as both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop appeared in the game.
- The most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy, Boba Fett joined the battle back in December.
- There was an idea. Marvel fans know this. To bring the master of espionage to the island. Now this is finally happening as Nick Fury came to Fortnite back in November.
- We are Venom! Eddie Brock and Venom made their way onto the island back in September.
- Marvel fans who play Fortnite now recently had the opportunity to grab Shang-Chi along with some items for a limited time.
- Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy recently showed up to help with the alien invasion happening this season.
- Dude from Free Guy made an appearance, along with limited time quests to unlock a Free Guy emote in-game.
- Loki showed up on the island as part of the Fortnite Crew monthly rewards in July, allowing gamers to play as the god of mischief.
- TRON received a Fortnite makeover with character skins and even the Light Cycle.
- In a previous Fortnite season, The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda/Grogu entered the fray as Battle Pass rewards.