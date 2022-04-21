Experience Pura Vida in Costa Rica with Adventures by Disney with Adventure Moments

If you are overdue for a vacation, how does Costa Rica sound? Disney Parks Blog shared more with Adventures by Disney even if you can't travel right now. They shared a video to give you an escape.
What's Happening:
- With Adventures by Disney, you can experience Pura Vida in Costa Rica.
- You will be immersed in a one-of-a-kind lifestyle and beautiful natural wonders that you need to see to believe.
- They are excited to introduce Adventure Moments, which is a short form video series that will invite you to discover a different type of magic.
- In these videos, they will present a first-person look at real world moments during Adventure by Disney trips.
- These moments can include activities, interactions, and experiences.
- On Disney Parks Blog, they shared a recent Adventures by Disney trip to Costa Rica. Their team captured fresh rainfall in the rainforest, beautiful views of the Arenal volcano and glimpses of the amazing wildlife.
- This is all perfect timing for Earth Month.
- You can view the video below.