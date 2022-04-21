FX’s ‘The Old Man’ Premieres June 16

FX’s new explosive drama series, The Old Man, will be premiering this June.
What's Happening:
- FX’s The Old Man will premiere on Thursday, June 16th, 2022 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
- It will be streamed the following day on Hulu.
- It will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
- This stars Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, E.J. Bonilla, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Bill Heck, Leem Lubany, and Pej Vahda.
- When the series premieres, it will be the first two episodes of a seven episode season.
- The Old Man is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry.
- The series centers on Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges). He was absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid ever since.
- When an assassin comes and tries to take out Chase, he learns that to ensure his future he must reconcile with his past.
- The FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, Harold Harper (John Lithgow), is ordered to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive.
- Harper is working alongside Angela Adams (Alia Shawkat) and CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters (E.J. Bonilla).
- When they realize Chase will be harder to capture than originally thought, Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe), who is a highly trained special-ops contractor, is sent to find him as well.
- While Chase is on the run, he rents a room from Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman), who never knew what she would have to do to survive the day she learns the truth about her new tendon.