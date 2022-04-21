Hong Kong Disneyland Reopens Following 3 Month Closure

After another lengthy closure, Hong Kong Disneyland has once again reopened its gates to Disney fans today, April 21st, 2022.

What’s Happening:

Hong Kong Disneyland originally closed on January 7th, 2022, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Hong Kong area.

The park’s reopening date was pushed back multiple times

To kick start the festivities at the park, Disney friends, the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Ambassadors, and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort’s Managing Director, Michael Moriarty, held a special welcome moment for guests as they strolled down Main Street, U.S.A.

There were many friendly faces to be seen at the welcome moment and throughout the resort on this special day including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, and Chip ‘n’ Dale.

Also seen dancing along to the welcome moment were Snow White and Dopey, along with Alice and the White Rabbit, Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Jasmine, Belle and Tiana, Duffy the Disney Bear, ShellieMay, StellaLou and ‘Olu Mel, as well as Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Piglet and Eeyore.

As guests entered the park and reunited with friends, family and loved ones, they were thrilled to discover an array of surprises. From Instagram-friendly desserts such as White Chocolate & Strawberry Cheesecake to two brand new photo spots, the day was filled with fun and laughter.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort’s commitment and support of its guests and community extends beyond the park. During closure, the resort partnered with local non-profit organizations to support more than 2,000 underserved families during this difficult time. Overall, Disney-themed merchandise items and other essential materials, including toys, masks and food, were donated to more than 15,000 individuals.

With the announcement of their reopening, Hong Kong Disneyland doubled the magic of previous ticket donations by giving out a total of 10,000 park admission tickets to seven local nonprofits.

What They’re Saying:

Audrey Leung, Guest Relations Host, Park Operations, said: “I’m really thrilled about our long-awaited park reopening! It’s a great feeling to once again be working face-to-face with my fellow teammates, and to welcome our guests returning to this magical place!”

“I’m really thrilled about our long-awaited park reopening! It’s a great feeling to once again be working face-to-face with my fellow teammates, and to welcome our guests returning to this magical place!” Stephen Yeung, Executive Sous Chef – Park, Food & Beverage said: “Just hearing the park’s background music makes me feel like I’m home! The Magic is Now!”