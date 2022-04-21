LEGO Star Wars Announces Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder Set

According to starwars.com, there's a brand new Lego Star Wars set coming soon. If you are a fan of Luke Skywalker, you will want to check this out.

What's Happening:

Star Wars and Legos are coming together yet again to reveal Luke Skywalker's landspeeder.

You have seen this landspeeder zoom across the Sands of Tatooine and first made its appearance in Star Wars: A New Hope .

. This vehicle has traveled across the rough terrain of the Jundland Wastes and has been a trusted vehicle for Luke Skywalker.

This rugged X-34 Landspeeder is joining the LEGO Ultimate Collector Series with the new LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder set.

You'll be able to purchase this in May.

This is a 1,890-piece LEGO brick model that includes a new molded cockpit, a plaque with vehicle facts, and two minifigures for display.

Luke Skywalker and C-3PO are there as well. C-3PO will have one gold and silver molded leg and a new side printing on his arms and legs.

The LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder set is recommended for collectors ages 18 and up.

This goes along with other LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series sets, including the Millennium Falcon, the Republic Gunship, and the AT-AT.

