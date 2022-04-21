LEGO Star Wars Announces Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder Set

According to starwars.com, there's a brand new Lego Star Wars set coming soon. If you are a fan of Luke Skywalker, you will want to check this out.
What's Happening:
- Star Wars and Legos are coming together yet again to reveal Luke Skywalker's landspeeder.
- You have seen this landspeeder zoom across the Sands of Tatooine and first made its appearance in Star Wars: A New Hope.
- This vehicle has traveled across the rough terrain of the Jundland Wastes and has been a trusted vehicle for Luke Skywalker.
- This rugged X-34 Landspeeder is joining the LEGO Ultimate Collector Series with the new LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder set.
- You'll be able to purchase this in May.
- This is a 1,890-piece LEGO brick model that includes a new molded cockpit, a plaque with vehicle facts, and two minifigures for display.
- Luke Skywalker and C-3PO are there as well. C-3PO will have one gold and silver molded leg and a new side printing on his arms and legs.
- The LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder set is recommended for collectors ages 18 and up.
- This goes along with other LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series sets, including the Millennium Falcon, the Republic Gunship, and the AT-AT.
What They're Saying:
- “It’s been an amazing adventure creating Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder in LEGO brick form,” says Soares. “We’ve ensured no detail has been forgotten and have even included some of the scratches. It is such an iconic vehicle in the Star Wars saga.”
- Although LEGO has modeled the vehicle for other sets, this marks the first time that Luke’s landspeeder gets this higher level of detail and accuracy. “The final model is a great display piece where fans can also get the chance to have lots of fun while building it,” says Soares.
- In defining the model, Soares found the color palette evocative of the harsh desert world and the gritty used-future aesthetic seen in the film particularly appealing. “I think the color scheme is striking,” he says. “The combination of nougat and dark red alongside the chrome grill works particularly well.” And just like the prop that inspired it, the trio of engines are all unique, “so you can avoid some repetition during building and at the same time make the model a bit more visually interesting,” Soares notes. “I especially like the open cowl one with all the wires and thrusters bits exposed!”