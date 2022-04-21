Marvel’s Long-Awaited “Predator #1” to Hit Stands in July

This July, the remorseless alien killer known as the Predator embarks on a new hunt! Marvel Comics is proud to bring readers thrilling new stories starring this lethal terror in a brand-new comic series.

Written by Ed Brisson (Iron Fist, Ghost Rider

The story kicks off when a young girl sees her family slaughtered by a Predator. Years later, though her ship is barely holding together and food is running short, Theta won’t stop stalking the spaceways until the Yautja monster who killed her family is dead…or she is.

Since making its debut in the landmark 1987 film, the Predator has invaded media in film, comic books, video games, and more.

Brace yourselves for this action-packed, heartbreaking, unforgettable new chapter in the Predator saga when “Predator #1” hits stands on July 6.

What they’re saying: