Celebrate Earth Day 2022 With National Geographic Merchandise to Benefit Good Causes

In celebration of Earth Day, National Geographic is encouraging global adventurers to explore the world around them, while also coming together to restore it. Today, they are sharing a shopping guide highlighting the companies they partner with who use sustainable materials and donate a portion of sales to various nature serving causes.

In honor of Earth Day 2022 (April 22nd) National Geographic is inviting nature lovers everywhere to join them in giving back to the planet with a variety of everyday purchases.

Today, the company is highlighting some of the popular brands they’ve partnered with that not only deliver quality products, but also help to support various Earth, animal and nature causes.

Whether shopping for an upcoming adventure or enjoying the outdoors right at home, there are many wonderful offerings for all ages that encourage curiosity, discovery and exploration. Among the brands featured are: Blue Marble Just Play Lokai National Geographic Books New York Puzzle Company Love Your Melon Origins Parks Project Karün And more

Every National Geographic purchase helps support the global nonprofit National Geographic Society in its work to protect and illuminate our world through exploration, research, and education. To learn more, visit NatGeo.com/info

Blue Marble

A complete microscope kit for kids ages 8-12 with ultra-bright 20x and 50x magnification, 35 prepared slides and accessories, to help spark curiosity to see the unseen and explore the world around them.

National Geographic Microscope Science Kit ($99.99)

Want to have even more fun exploring new things? Check out the Mega Science Lab and Explorer Microscope.

Buffalo Games & Puzzles

This 400-piece jigsaw puzzle is based on the best-selling kids book series and franchise, Weird But True. This puzzle features fascinating facts about our oceans and the weird and wonderful creatures that live beneath the water's surface.

National Geographic Kids Weird But True Ocean 400 Piece Family Jigsaw Puzzle ($10.95)

Gap Kids

Protecting our planet is fundamental to our sustainable business strategy and central to our company’s future. We are taking steps every day through incorporating sustainability into product design and partnering with business, nonprofit, governmental and community organizations to do our part in building a healthy place to thrive for generations to come.

babyGap | National Geographic 100% Organic Cotton Graphic T-Shirt

GapKids | National Geographic 100% Organic Cotton Graphic T-Shirt

Just Play

Adventurers-to-be will love snuggling with these irresistibly super-soft plush, with three to love (Elephant, Cheetah and Zebra). Each plush stands inches 10” tall, contains recycled fill & sewn in label, and signature National Geographic branding. Scanning the QR code will access exclusive National Geographic Kids content where kids can learn more about these remarkable Savannah animals, plus all the other amazing creatures the National Geographic helps to protect around the world.

National Geographic Animal Plush 3-Pack ($26.99)

Other kid friendly Just Play National Geographic toys include a veterinarian kit with a stuffed chimp, the hyper realistic gorilla plush, a kids' activity journal and animal figures or a tub of animal figures and trees for creative play.

Karün

National Geographic and Karün teamed up to develop the ultimate adventure eyewear. High-quality sunglasses and eyeglasses made with recycled metals and ECONYL regenerated nylon (from fishing nets from Patagonia and other discarded nylon) together with other discarded nylon.

Sunglasses Lake Green ($155)

Need some other fashionable styles? Karün’s designs include the Island, Valley, Desert and Mountain frames.

Lokai

A wearable reminder to get outside and experience nature on your journey to balance, these silicone beaded stacking bracelets feature patterns inspired by the wildlife photography of the National Geographic Photo Ark, which aims to photograph every species living in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries while supporting education and conservation efforts. Each features a white bead infused with water from Mt. Everest, and a black bead that carries mud from the Dead Sea.

Adventurer Stack and Explorer Stack bracelet sets ($66)

Are these right for you? Read our review of the National Geographic Lokai bracelets!

Love Your Melon

Show off your adventurous side this season in our Nat Geo white Emperor Penguin beanie! This white beanie features a cute Emperor Penguin family and the signature National Geographic yellow portal printed on a white leather patch.

Nat Geo Emperor Penguin White Beanie ($40)

The charm and good will extend beyond the Emperor Penguin Beanie to include beanies and sweatshirts featuring the Arctic Fox, Polar Bear, Snow Leopard and a classic NatGeo logo as well as a NatGeo Baseball cap. Pair these with matching sweatshirts for the ultimate cozy look!

Moleskine

The National Geographic Traveller’s Journal is a place to document all the journeys you take. It has space for travel planning and inspiration, as well as pages designed to transform into a scrapbook of each trip when you return.

Moleskine National Geographic Traveller's Journal ($33)

National Geographic Books

In this beautiful and revealing book from Susan Tyler Hitchcock, National Geographic combines legendary photography with essays and cutting-edge science to illuminate exactly how trees influence the life of planet Earth-from our personal lives to the weather cycle. For nature and science enthusiasts, as well as photography lovers, a beautiful and edifying gift to give or cherish.

Into the Forest: The Secret Language of Trees ($30+)

National Geographic Magazines

National Geographic Magazine's "Saving Forests" issue explains why forests are key to protecting the planet — and why they need our help. The May edition also features a free poster.

National Geographic Magazines Subscriptions

New York Puzzle Company

A different animal graces each card, and players will delight in this eye-popping stack featuring vivid photography from the National Geographic Photo Ark.

National Geographic Photography Greatest Hits playing cards ($10)

Origins

Origins has created a limited edition set that features the illustrations of National Geographic Young Explorer Nirupa Rao, and celebrates the power of nature and discovery, highlighting the power of mushrooms in skincare and in the environment. The products in this set include Soothing Treatment Lotion and Fortifying Emulsion.

National Geographic Set ($39) – Launching May 1st

Parks Project

Parks Project endeavors to protect and preserve parklands for generations to come, and has contributed over $2 million to help fund vital projects in national parks around the U.S.

National Geographic Wild Horses Patch Cap ($36)

This Earth Day National Geographic is highlighting even more Parks Project offerings including the Wild Horses Bucket Hat, Wild Horses Dad Hat, Forever Exploring jacket and tote bag, and Wild Horses Hoodie.

Reebok

Feel good inside and out when you log your daily miles in these Reebok running shoes made with plant-based materials.

Reebok National Geographic Floatride Energy Grow Men's Shoes – Grey

Reebok National Geographic Floatride Energy Grow Women's Shoes – Blue

Sackcloth & Ashes

Sackcloth & Ashes is a mission-driven company that donates a blanket to a homeless shelter for each one purchased. Sustainably made in Italy, our blankets are made from recycled materials and produced in a water free, dye free, and chemical free process; all with comfort and durability in mind.

National Geographic Alpines ($130)

These blanket patterns are inspired by the topography of our home planet and come in a variety of colors titled Craters, Glaciers, Caves and Dunes.

Stance

Stance has teamed up with National Geographic to bring you a sock that's as adventurous as you are. National Geographic has been at the forefront of science and exploration since 1888 and continues to illuminate the wonders of our world with unforgettable storytelling and fearless curiosity.

National Geographic Poppy Trail Mid Cushion Crew Socks | Stance ($19.99)

Other designs include Exploration and Tiger.

Tentree

The mangrove is a climate-protecting superstar. These salt-tolerant trees capture carbon, provide food and shelter for wildlife and prevent shoreline erosion. Each image in this collection was sourced from the National Geographic archives and was hand-painted by our in-house designer

National Geographic Mangrove T-Shirt – Ungendered ($40)

For more ways to show your support for animals and nature, add these looks to your wardrobe. Snapper Hoodie, Mangrove/Snapper long sleeve top, Flamingo Tee, or Mangrove sweatshorts.

Tonies

Grab your coat and get ready to march along on an audio adventure alongside biologist, Dr. Lucy Alice Hawkes as you explore the marvelous world of penguins!

National Geographic Kids: Penguin ($14.99)

Still curious about arctic animals? Listen to the sounds of the whales!

National Geographic Kids: Whale – tonies