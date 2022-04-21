Utkarsh Ambudkar’s Rap Musical Comedy “World’s Best” in Development for Disney+

Disney+ is developing a rap musical comedy called World’s Best, which is co-written by, produced by and set to co-star Utkarsh Ambudkar, according to Deadline.

World’s Best is a feature film following “a young math kid who vows to become the world’s best MC.” World’s Best follows 12-year-old Prem as he navigates life as that junior high kid in the high school math class. After his best friend Jerome abandons him for the popular group, Prem never feels more alone, despite the support of his mother Priya. But when Prem discovers that his late father Suresh (Ambudkar) was a great rapper, his new destiny is sealed. With renewed purpose (and some helpful, albeit imaginary, appearances from Suresh), Prem vows to break out of the mold of “math kid” and become the world’s best MC.

Roshan Sethi has been tapped to direct the film.

Ambudkar wrote the feature with Jessica Jones writer Jamie King and initially pitched the idea back in February, 2020.

. Ambudkar is also writing and co-producing the music with longtime collaborator Charlie B. Wilder.

Academy Award nominee Savan Kotecha will be the music director.

Ambudkar is known for his roles in 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy as well as Hulu The Dropout .

