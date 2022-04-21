Video: Disneyland Main Street Electrical Parade – 50th Anniversary Edition (Updated Finale)

Nighttime spectaculars return to the Disneyland Resort on April 22nd. As part of a media preview, we were invited to see the first public showing of the 50th-anniversary edition of the Main Street Electrical Parade ahead of its official return this Friday. Updates to the parade include a 50th banner on the drum that kicks things off and an all-new finale inspired by it’s a small world and some timeless animated classics. Enjoy this video of the parade’s grand return, along with some fun facts about the show’s history.

Fun Facts About the Main Street Electrical Parade: