“What’s Up, Disney+” Celebrates Earth Day, “Daredevil” and “Better Nate Than Ever”

After a month-long break, What’s Up, Disney+ is back! This week, our hosts celebrate Earth Month with the cast and crew of three new nature projects coming to Disney+, as well as hearing from Daredevil himself, Charlie Cox, and so much more.
What’s Happening:
- This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin by talking about three new projects dropping on the streamer for Earth Day. They are:
- Disneynature’s Polar Bear
- National Geographic’s Explorer: The Last Tepui
- National Geographic’s The Biggest Little Farm: The Return
- To discuss these three films, they are joined by Jeff Wilson and Alastair Fothergill (directors of Polar Bear), Bruce Means (Biologist & Nat Geo Explorer), Renan Ozturk (co-director of Explorer: The Last Tepui), Mark Synott (National Geographic Explorer), Alex Honnold (professional rock climber), Fuco Pisani (Biologist & big wall climber), Taylor Rees (co-director of Explorer: The Last Tepui), and John & Molly Chester (founders of Apricot Lane Farms).
- All three of these films debut tomorrow, April 22nd (or Earth Day) on Disney+.
- Up next, the hosts go over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.
- In promotion of the recent arrival of Marvel’s former Netflix shows to Disney+, Charlie Cox (Daredevil) pops by to talk about the show.
- Finally, the duo are joined by the cast and crew of Better Nate Than Ever, to talk about their experience filming this unique musical film.
- Featured are Rueby Wood (Nate Foster), Aria Brooks (Libby), Joshua Bassett (Anthony Foster), Lisa Kudrow (Aunt Heidi), Tim Federle (writer & director).
- Before the hosts sign off, they note that April is Autism Awareness Month and suggest some movies and series that explore the autistic experience.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now