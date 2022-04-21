“What’s Up, Disney+” Celebrates Earth Day, “Daredevil” and “Better Nate Than Ever”

After a month-long break, What’s Up, Disney+ is back! This week, our hosts celebrate Earth Month with the cast and crew of three new nature projects coming to Disney+, as well as hearing from Daredevil himself, Charlie Cox, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin by talking about three new projects dropping on the streamer for Earth Day. They are: Disneynature’s Polar Bear National Geographic’s Explorer: The Last Tepui National Geographic’s The Biggest Little Farm: The Return

has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin by talking about three new projects dropping on the streamer for Earth Day. They are: To discuss these three films, they are joined by Jeff Wilson and Alastair Fothergill (directors of Polar Bear ), Bruce Means (Biologist & Nat Geo Explorer), Renan Ozturk (co-director of Explorer: The Last Tepui ), Mark Synott (National Geographic Explorer), Alex Honnold (professional rock climber), Fuco Pisani (Biologist & big wall climber), Taylor Rees (co-director of Explorer: The Last Tepui ), and John & Molly Chester (founders of Apricot Lane Farms).

Up next, the hosts go over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.

Finally, the duo are joined by the cast and crew of Better Nate Than Ever , to talk about their experience filming this unique musical film.

, to talk about their experience filming this unique musical film. Featured are Rueby Wood (Nate Foster), Aria Brooks (Libby), Joshua Bassett (Anthony Foster), Lisa Kudrow (Aunt Heidi), Tim Federle (writer & director).

Before the hosts sign off, they note that April is Autism Awareness Month and suggest some movies and series that explore the autistic experience.