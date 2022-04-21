“What’s Up, Disney+” Celebrates Earth Day, “Daredevil” and “Better Nate Than Ever”

After a month-long break, What’s Up, Disney+ is back! This week, our hosts celebrate Earth Month with the cast and crew of three new nature projects coming to Disney+, as well as hearing from Daredevil himself, Charlie Cox, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

  • This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin by talking about three new projects dropping on the streamer for Earth Day. They are:
    • Disneynature’s Polar Bear
    • National Geographic’s Explorer: The Last Tepui
    • National Geographic’s The Biggest Little Farm: The Return
  • To discuss these three films, they are joined by Jeff Wilson and Alastair Fothergill (directors of Polar Bear), Bruce Means (Biologist & Nat Geo Explorer), Renan Ozturk (co-director of Explorer: The Last Tepui), Mark Synott (National Geographic Explorer), Alex Honnold (professional rock climber), Fuco Pisani (Biologist & big wall climber), Taylor Rees (co-director of Explorer: The Last Tepui), and John & Molly Chester (founders of Apricot Lane Farms).
  • All three of these films debut tomorrow, April 22nd (or Earth Day) on Disney+.

  • Up next, the hosts go over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.
  • In promotion of the recent arrival of Marvel’s former Netflix shows to Disney+, Charlie Cox (Daredevil) pops by to talk about the show.
  • Finally, the duo are joined by the cast and crew of Better Nate Than Ever, to talk about their experience filming this unique musical film.
  • Featured are Rueby Wood (Nate Foster), Aria Brooks (Libby), Joshua Bassett (Anthony Foster), Lisa Kudrow (Aunt Heidi), Tim Federle (writer & director).
  • Before the hosts sign off, they note that April is Autism Awareness Month and suggest some movies and series that explore the autistic experience.
