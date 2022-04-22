This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 25th-29th:
- Monday, April 25
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Mo Amer (Netflix is a Joke Fest)
- Tuesday, April 26
- Rebel Wilson (Senior Year)
- Randy Rainbow (Playing with Myself)
- Wednesday, April 27
- Miles Teller (The Offer)
- Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
- Musical Guests The B-52s
- Thursday, April 28
- Friday, April 29
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.