Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 25th-29th:

Monday, April 25 Bill Hader ( Barry ) Mo Amer ( Netflix is a Joke Fest )

Tuesday, April 26 Rebel Wilson ( Senior Year ) Randy Rainbow ( Playing with Myself )

Wednesday, April 27 Miles Teller ( The Offer ) Rhea Seehorn ( Better Call Saul ) Musical Guests The B-52s

Thursday, April 28 TBD

Friday, April 29 TBD



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.