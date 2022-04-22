Loki, Loki and Loki Star in New “Variant” Cover for “Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1”

Marvel Comics is celebrating Pride Month this year with another giant-sized one-shot showcasing some of comics’ most iconic LGBTQI+ heroes in an incredible range of stories by LGBTQI+ superstars and emerging talent. Today, they shared a look at a “variant” cover for the upcoming comic.

Today, fans can get their first look at a brand-new variant cover for 2022’s “Marvel’s Voices: Pride” drawn by acclaimed creator Amy Reeder.

Known for her extraordinary work on “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” Reeder showcases one of Marvel’s greatest icons, Loki

Currently dealing with the massive impact of Odin’s death and changes to Asgard in Donny Cates and Nic Klein’s epic run on “Thor,” Loki will also soon be starring in Al Ewing and Javier Rodríguez’s “Defenders: Beyond.”

Launching during Pride Month, this five-issue saga will see the return of the Loki variant from Ewing’s “Loki: Agent of Asgard” series.

Loki will assemble a new team of Defenders for a mission that will take them to the very limits of space and time (and beyond) as they confront questions about the very fabric of the Marvel Universe and tackle a threat no one is prepared for.

Be sure to pick up “Thor #24” this coming Wednesday for a special prelude story to this exciting new chapter for Marvel’s master of mischief.

Check out Amy Reeder’s cover and stay tuned in the coming weeks for more announcements and cover reveals for “Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1.”